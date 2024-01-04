Rain, snow and chilly air take aim on West Coast this weekend

A second storm in a matter of days will bring travel-disrupting rain, lowering snow levels and chillier air to the West this weekend.

A storm arriving from the Pacific Ocean will spread rain and mountain snow across Washington, Oregon and California throughout the upcoming weekend.

The massive storm forecast to cross the country, bringing blizzard conditions and severe thunderstorms to the central and eastern U.S. early next week will get its start in the West this weekend, where it will arrive amid chillier air, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"Another in a lengthy series of storms will come ashore in the Northwest this weekend along with a cold front," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.

Beginning Friday night, the storm will come ashore with some rain, gusty winds and snow to the higher elevations, where snow levels - the elevation at which rain changes to snow - will fall through the weekend. The storm will be a continuation of a parade of storms that began early this week and will continue with another system next week.

While expected to morph into the season's most wide-reaching winter storm so far next week, the storm's bite in the West will be relatively limited.

The Pacific Northwest will be first up for impacts as early as Friday night. The rain is expected to move through the Interstate 5 corridor from Eugene and Portland, Oregon, to Olympia and Seattle, Washington, into Saturday can tally up to a half an inch, slowing travel to start the weekend.

In Seattle, it will be the continuation of a wet winter thus far, where 8.82 inches of rain has fallen since Dec. 1, nearly 150% of the historical average.

Meanwhile, the Washington and Oregon Cascades will see up to a foot of snow, and as chillier air arrives, snow levels will tumble below 2,000 feet by Saturday afternoon. This will impact travel through the passes and even into the nearby west-facing foothills. Zehr added that snowflakes could mix in with some showers at elevations as low as 500 feet in western Washington.

California will start seeing the storm's effects on Saturday and Saturday night as rain and mountain snow push south through the state. The brief dry spell following the last storm in the San Francisco Bay Area will come to an end by lunchtime Saturday, and in the Sierra Nevada mountains by the afternoon.

Sacramento, California, which has already received over 5 inches of rain since the beginning of December—about 1.5 inches above the historical average for that time frame—will see at least another quarter-inch of rain this weekend. Few areas will see more rain than that.

"The storm will take an 'inside slider'-type path through California," said Zehr. "That means the storm will track down across the interior of California, bringing little rain to places like San Francisco and Los Angeles."

Zehr notes the rain will be unimpressive once it arrives in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas late Saturday night and early Sunday, amounting to just a few isolated showers.

The cooler air arriving alongside and after the rain, will be most noticeable in the Golden State. Temperatures well into the upper 50s and even above 60 in many cities will be replaced by the 40s and lower 50s come Sunday and Monday.

The chill will even be felt on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon ahead of Hollywood's annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Temperatures are expected to only be in the mid-50s, and with gusty winds expected the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature may not escape the 40s.

With the chillier air expanding as the weekend wears on, not only will the Sierra see another round of accumulating snow, but areas inland across the Great Basin and even some Southern California mountains will also see snow, which has been a rarity so far this season.

"Snow totals in the Sierra will likely not be as high as the storm earlier this week but can still impact travel through passes as roads become covered with snow and slippery," added Zehr. Truckee and the Donner Pass areas will see upwards of 8 inches of snow with this weekend storm, which can help with the well below-average snowpack to start this season

People in Alamo Square look out at "The Painted Ladies" row of Victorian Houses during a break between rain showers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

After wetting and whitening the West Coast inland to the Great Basin, the storm will then advance into the Four Corners region and the Rockies late in the weekend, setting the stage for a massive storm across the central and eastern U.S. next week, packing blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours.

The parade of storms will carry on into a second week, with another storm or two expected to move into the West through at least the middle of next week. After that, a drier and milder weather pattern is forecast to set up for the better part of the second half of January.

