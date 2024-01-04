Massive cross-country storm next week could be the largest so far this winter

On the heels of the weekend nor’easter, a second major cross-country storm will threaten heavy snow along a 1,000-mile swath in the central US and may be more impactful.

A powerhouse storm packing snow, rain and severe weather could impact more than two dozen states during the first half of next week.

Just days after a storm drops snow and snarls travel over the southern High Plains and in the Northeast, a second major cross-country storm will threaten heavy snow in the central United States along a 1,000-mile swath from northeastern New Mexico to northern Michigan early next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this storm could hit travel hard in the Central states, with the major hubs of Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, potentially facing heavy snow.

A significant change in the weather pattern has taken shape now that the calendar has flipped from 2023 to 2024. Large winter-style storms were scarce during the final weeks of 2023, but the new year has breathed new life into the weather, with one storm after another lining up over the Pacific. Each will track across the rugged terrain of the western U.S. and emerge on the Plains, where they can not only tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico but also pull down cold air from Canada.

The busy nature of the weather pattern will take a toll on travel and shipping. Where the weather made both relatively a breeze in December, all bets are off for January. With the various storms hitting one area hard one day and another the next, airline passengers may face flight delays and cancellations as crews and aircraft are displaced.

The beginnings of the major storm for the Central states early next week will begin in the West this weekend, with areas of low-elevation rain and mountain snow. Wintry precipitation may make travel difficult over the passes from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the southern Rockies.

Soon after the storm emerges from the southern Rockies Sunday night, it will track northeastward over the southern Plains and the Mississippi Valley from Monday to Tuesday before exiting by way of the Great Lakes Tuesday night.

The storm will be multifaceted, with major impacts from heavy snow, heavy rain and potentially dangerous severe thunderstorms, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"It has the potential to be the largest storm of the winter so far for the U.S. in terms of affecting all but perhaps parts of the northern Rockies and northern High Plains," Buckingham added. More than 40 of the lower 48 states may be affected by the storm at some point.

Long stripe of snow to unfold with blizzard conditions possible

Just to the north and west of the track of the center of the storm, accumulating snow is in store from northern New Mexico, the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas and southeastern Colorado to central and northern Illinois, central and southern Wisconsin and central and northern Michigan.

Snowfall will cause wintry trouble in the major cities of Chicago; Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas. Motorists on many major highways in the region - including Interstates 35, 55, 70, 80 and 90 - could face treacherous travel as a result of the snow

"The exact track of the storm will determine which areas pick up several inches to perhaps a foot of snow," Buckingham explained. "How quickly the storm strengthens will determine how strong winds become over portions of the Plains and the Upper Midwest. Blizzard conditions may develop should the storm evolve to its full potential."

Storm's warm side to pack drought-quenching rain, flooding risk

As the storm tracks over the Central states, it will pull warm, moist air northward over the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast states unleashing areas of drenching rain and thunderstorms.

The heavy rain will be a double-edged sword with much-needed moisture for drought-stricken areas. Enough rain may fall on the middle portion of the Mississippi River and the Ohio River to temporarily raise water levels.

"However, too much rain may pour down and lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding," Buckingham said. "In parts of the Southeast, the runoff from this storm and moist ground left behind from prior storms in December may lead to new rises and flooding on some area rivers."

The same applies to parts of the Northeast, where rainstorms have left the ground very moist and rivers running high. Since the storm early next week is likely warmer than this weekend's snow and wintry mix, runoff could be excessive and lead to flooding along streams and rivers, Buckingham explained.

Stubborn pockets of cold air may lead to areas of ice and a heavy wintry mix across the interior Northeast with the new storm.

Tornadoes could accompany Southern severe thunderstorms

The storm may bring the most significant risk of severe weather in weeks to parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast states.

"The storm's main threats will stem from torrential downpours and powerful wind gusts of 55-66 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. But, there is the potential for a few tornadoes to be spawned from the strongest thunderstorms early next week as well," Buckingham said.

The greatest risk of severe weather from Monday to Monday night will stretch along portions of I-10, I-20 and I-55 over the South Central states and includes the major cities of Mobile, Alabama, Houston and New Orleans.

On Tuesday, the severe weather threat will extend from the northeastern Gulf coast to coastal areas of the Carolinas, with the cities of Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina, potentially in the path of intense thunderstorms.

More storms packing snow, rain and severe weather will likely follow for the Central states as the month progresses. As Arctic air invades the Rockies and Plains, warmth may surge in the East. The extreme temperature contrast could make some storms even more dynamic and disruptive.

