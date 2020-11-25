Dallas area sustains damage as tornado-warned storms move through
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 12:09 AM
Kansans experienced hail and November lightning as a storm system moving through the Plains on Nov. 24 brought severe weather to the area.
A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Dallas area late Tuesday evening. The storms prompted tornado warnings and tornado sirens to sound, although no tornadoes were officially confirmed.
A radar image showing the line of thunderstorms that caused damage in the Arlington, Texas, area on Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather)
Regardless of whether or not there were any tornadoes, damage to structures occurred in Arlington and patients were being triaged for possible injuries, according to the Arlington Fire Department. Some building collapsed and fell onto vehicles.
The driver and passengers of a car were all reported to be safe after a structure collapsed onto a vehicle with people inside in one instance in Arlington.
In Denton, less than 30 miles north-northwest of Dallas, a wind gust of 55 mph was reported. Earlier in the evening, a 65-mph wind gust was reported in Mineral Wells, which is located a little over 60 miles to the west of Dallas.
The thunderstorms have moved east of the area and drier weather with plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday.
