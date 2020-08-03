Florida dodged the worst of Isaias

The heaviest rains stayed over the ocean even as Isaias came within 50 miles of Florida's Atlantic coast. Now, all eyes turn to the Carolinas as the storm treks north.

Carolinas prepare for Isaias impact

After just scraping by the Florida Peninsula, Isaias is expected to shift northward into Monday, striking the Carolinas, however the impact of the storm will depend on its track.

Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind

Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect along the Northeast coast as Isaias is expected to pose risks to lives and property -- and Isaias's close track near New York City behind Fay's impact will be unusual.