Isaias makes hurricane-force imprint upon arrival, leaving widespread damage and 400,000 in the dark

After restrengthening into a hurricane in time to crash onto the coast of North Carolina, Isaias wreaked havoc throughout the region into Tuesday morning, sparking home fires and spawning tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind

Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect along the Northeast coast as Isaias is expected to pose risks to lives and property -- and Isaias's close track near New York City behind Fay's impact will be unusual.

Daily coronavirus briefing: US enters 'new phase' of pandemic

Deborah Birx, a top doctor on the White House task force, said the illness has become "extraordinarily widespread." Meanwhile, America's oldest department store filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.