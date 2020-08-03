Hurricane or not, Isaias races toward Carolinas as residents brace for impacts

After sparing Florida the storm's worst, forecasters say Isaias may not be as friendly to the Carolinas as the system may not stay a tropical storm for long.

Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind

Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect along the Northeast coast as Isaias is expected to pose risks to lives and property -- and Isaias's close track near New York City behind Fay's impact will be unusual.

Daily coronavirus briefing: US enters 'new phase' of pandemic

Deborah Birx, a top doctor on the White House task force, said the illness has become "extraordinarily widespread." Meanwhile, America's oldest department store filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.