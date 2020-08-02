Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 2, 2020 11:47 AM
After it impacts the Carolinas, the storm will deliver some heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic and New England.
Forecasters expect Isaias, as a tropical storm, to track inland over the mid-Atlantic and New England region with the potential for flooding rainfall, damaging winds and minor coastal flooding prior to the middle of this week.
Even though Isaias lost some of its intensity while passing between Florida and the Bahamas this weekend, it is still a potentially dangerous and damaging tropical system and is expected to send copious amounts of moisture northward and will pack enough wind to cause problems 800 to 1,500 miles farther north.
The center of Isaias, may pass rather close to New York City, which would be the second storm of the season to do so following Tropical Storm Fay from early July.
"The last time there have been two named tropical systems pass so close in the same season was in 1985 when Gloria and Henri passed over Long Island, New York," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
"In 1960, Brenda and Donna passed withing 40 miles of New York City," Buckingham added.
People should not just focus on the center of the storm and the eye track, however. Impact from the tropical storm will increase in area and spread farther west as the system moves into the mid-latitudes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Wind shear has caused the storm to weaken and become lop-sided during this weekend," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
In this image, captured during midday Sunday, August 2, 2020, Isaias can be seen near the Florida east coast as a non-tropical system swings across the Midwest. Both systems will tend to merge in the Northeast by midweek. (NOAA/GOES-East)
"Isaias is still expected to be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact(TM) Scale for Hurricanes in the U.S. due to flooding and the potential for damaging winds," Miller added.
The main threats for the areas from Virginia to Maine will be from torrential rain that can lead to urban and small-stream flooding.
"An increase in forward speed is expected spanning Monday through Wednesday and the swath of heaviest rain will shift from east of the center to the northern and western part of the storm as it moves over land in the Carolinas and track through coastal areas of the Northeast states," Miller explained.
A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast from the accelerating storm in the Northeast, but a swath of 4-8 inches of rain is anticipated from eastern Virginia to part of the Delmarva Peninsula, where and AccuWeather Local StormMax(TM) rainfall of 10 inches can occur.
The leading edge of the heavy rain will arrive Monday evening in southeastern Virginia and will overspread the Interstate-95 swath from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia late Monday night and should reach the New York City area by morning rush hour on Tuesday. Rain is likely to overspread the Boston area during the midday hours on Tuesday.
Winds will increase as the rain continues to fall.
Motorists should expect delays due to ponding and poor visibility on the roads, while airline delays are likely to mount as winds pick up and the visibility deteriorates.
Some areas that have dodged soaking rainfall during much of July may greatly benefit from the rain, including parts of New England and, to some extent, the central Appalachians.
Much less rain is forecast to fall with Isaias from the western parts of North Carolina and Virginia to northern New York state and northwestern New England, based on the current track. But some, moisture from a non-tropical system can become intertwined with Isaias's rain farther west.
In terms of wind, the strongest gusts will occur east of the track of Isaias and can still reach strong tropical-storm force along the immediate coasts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York state, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine as the storm accelerates northeastward.
"Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected from southeastern Virginia to southeasern New England," Miller said.
The gusts can become strong enough to knock over trees and break large tree limbs. "As the limbs come down, sporadic power outages can occur and some streets and secondary roads may be blocked by debris as the storm moves along from Monday night to early Wednesday," Miller explained.
Coastal areas will be at risk for a period of above-normal tides and storm surge flooding as the flow of air around Isaias directs ocean water westward for a time. A storm surge of 3-6 feet can occur in southeastern Virginia Monday night with 1-3 feet more likely farther to the north in coastal areas of the Northeast from Tuesday to early Wednesday.
"Given the strong southerly surface winds and high tide coinciding around the same time, there is the potential for a 3- to 6-foot storm surge well to the north over the Chesapeake Bay during Tuesday morning as well," according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Kayla St. Germain.
Since the storm will be increasing its forward speed, the period of strong winds and coastal flooding may be limited to 12 hours or so from the upper mid-Atlantic coast through New England, but perhaps more like 24 hours and two high-tide cycles in southeastern Virginia.
The same coastal areas may also be at risk for severe thunderstorms that can produce isolated, brief tornadoes and waterspouts, as these areas will be in the storm's warmest sector as it tracks just inland.
Following impact on the U.S., Isaias is forecast to rapidly spread a swath of rain and gusty winds through a portion of Atlantic Canada from Wednesday to Thursday.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already left its mark in history with several of the earliest-forming tropical storms on record. Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias all set early season formation records for their respective letter. All of the July-forming storms from Edouard through Isaias broke the records set during the infamous 2005 season. Tropical storms are named in alphabetical order as the season progresses. If all of the letters of the alphabet are used up, then Greek letters are used.
There is a high potential that the 2020 season could become “hyperactive” and may rival the historic 2005 season numbers, which produced 28 storms.
Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season and Isaias became the second. With the bulk of the hurricane season still a few weeks ahead, the number of hurricanes and major hurricanes will increase for this year.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 2, 2020 11:47 AM
After it impacts the Carolinas, the storm will deliver some heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic and New England.
Forecasters expect Isaias, as a tropical storm, to track inland over the mid-Atlantic and New England region with the potential for flooding rainfall, damaging winds and minor coastal flooding prior to the middle of this week.
Even though Isaias lost some of its intensity while passing between Florida and the Bahamas this weekend, it is still a potentially dangerous and damaging tropical system and is expected to send copious amounts of moisture northward and will pack enough wind to cause problems 800 to 1,500 miles farther north.
The center of Isaias, may pass rather close to New York City, which would be the second storm of the season to do so following Tropical Storm Fay from early July.
"The last time there have been two named tropical systems pass so close in the same season was in 1985 when Gloria and Henri passed over Long Island, New York," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
"In 1960, Brenda and Donna passed withing 40 miles of New York City," Buckingham added.
People should not just focus on the center of the storm and the eye track, however. Impact from the tropical storm will increase in area and spread farther west as the system moves into the mid-latitudes.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Wind shear has caused the storm to weaken and become lop-sided during this weekend," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
In this image, captured during midday Sunday, August 2, 2020, Isaias can be seen near the Florida east coast as a non-tropical system swings across the Midwest. Both systems will tend to merge in the Northeast by midweek. (NOAA/GOES-East)
"Isaias is still expected to be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact(TM) Scale for Hurricanes in the U.S. due to flooding and the potential for damaging winds," Miller added.
The main threats for the areas from Virginia to Maine will be from torrential rain that can lead to urban and small-stream flooding.
"An increase in forward speed is expected spanning Monday through Wednesday and the swath of heaviest rain will shift from east of the center to the northern and western part of the storm as it moves over land in the Carolinas and track through coastal areas of the Northeast states," Miller explained.
A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast from the accelerating storm in the Northeast, but a swath of 4-8 inches of rain is anticipated from eastern Virginia to part of the Delmarva Peninsula, where and AccuWeather Local StormMax(TM) rainfall of 10 inches can occur.
The leading edge of the heavy rain will arrive Monday evening in southeastern Virginia and will overspread the Interstate-95 swath from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia late Monday night and should reach the New York City area by morning rush hour on Tuesday. Rain is likely to overspread the Boston area during the midday hours on Tuesday.
Winds will increase as the rain continues to fall.
Related:
Motorists should expect delays due to ponding and poor visibility on the roads, while airline delays are likely to mount as winds pick up and the visibility deteriorates.
Some areas that have dodged soaking rainfall during much of July may greatly benefit from the rain, including parts of New England and, to some extent, the central Appalachians.
Much less rain is forecast to fall with Isaias from the western parts of North Carolina and Virginia to northern New York state and northwestern New England, based on the current track. But some, moisture from a non-tropical system can become intertwined with Isaias's rain farther west.
In terms of wind, the strongest gusts will occur east of the track of Isaias and can still reach strong tropical-storm force along the immediate coasts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York state, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine as the storm accelerates northeastward.
"Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected from southeastern Virginia to southeasern New England," Miller said.
The gusts can become strong enough to knock over trees and break large tree limbs. "As the limbs come down, sporadic power outages can occur and some streets and secondary roads may be blocked by debris as the storm moves along from Monday night to early Wednesday," Miller explained.
Coastal areas will be at risk for a period of above-normal tides and storm surge flooding as the flow of air around Isaias directs ocean water westward for a time. A storm surge of 3-6 feet can occur in southeastern Virginia Monday night with 1-3 feet more likely farther to the north in coastal areas of the Northeast from Tuesday to early Wednesday.
"Given the strong southerly surface winds and high tide coinciding around the same time, there is the potential for a 3- to 6-foot storm surge well to the north over the Chesapeake Bay during Tuesday morning as well," according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Kayla St. Germain.
Since the storm will be increasing its forward speed, the period of strong winds and coastal flooding may be limited to 12 hours or so from the upper mid-Atlantic coast through New England, but perhaps more like 24 hours and two high-tide cycles in southeastern Virginia.
The same coastal areas may also be at risk for severe thunderstorms that can produce isolated, brief tornadoes and waterspouts, as these areas will be in the storm's warmest sector as it tracks just inland.
Following impact on the U.S., Isaias is forecast to rapidly spread a swath of rain and gusty winds through a portion of Atlantic Canada from Wednesday to Thursday.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already left its mark in history with several of the earliest-forming tropical storms on record. Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias all set early season formation records for their respective letter. All of the July-forming storms from Edouard through Isaias broke the records set during the infamous 2005 season. Tropical storms are named in alphabetical order as the season progresses. If all of the letters of the alphabet are used up, then Greek letters are used.
There is a high potential that the 2020 season could become “hyperactive” and may rival the historic 2005 season numbers, which produced 28 storms.
Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season and Isaias became the second. With the bulk of the hurricane season still a few weeks ahead, the number of hurricanes and major hurricanes will increase for this year.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo