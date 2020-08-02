Close call for Florida as Isaias skirts by just offshore

The heaviest rains stayed over the ocean even as Isaias came within 50 miles of Florida's Atlantic coast. Now, all eyes turn to the Carolinas as the storm treks north.

Carolinas prepare for Isaias impact

After just scraping by the Florida Peninsula, Isaias is expected to shift northward into Monday, striking the Carolinas, however the impact of the storm will depend on its track.

Coronavirus daily briefing: 25,000 deaths reported in US during July

Florida, which is now bracing for Isaias, saw the biggest increase in cases as a grim milestone was reported in July. Plus, one Key West couple was jailed for violating a state law regarding COVID-19.