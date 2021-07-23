Portable speakers for your summer soundtrack
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 23, 2021 9:40 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Summer is the season for barbecues, vacations, sunbathing, and doing activities with the family -- the only thing that makes these activities even more fun is having some music to go along with it. Whether it's Bryan Adams, the Beach Boys, or your favorite tune at the top of the charts, you need a proper speaker to get the full experience.
Every household needs a speaker for summer, which is why we've gathered a great selection for all budgets.
Bose Home Speaker 500 Wireless Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Black
Walmart
$299.00
Place this Bose Home Speaker wherever you hang out most, whether it's your kitchen or lounge. It fills the room with an impressive stereo sound. It has Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to ask to play your favorite jams or even add something to your shopping list. You can also connect to a radio station, which is ideal for when you're making coffee and eating breakfast before work. The color LCD display showcases what you're playing, the album art, playlist information, and more. It doesn't take long for this Bose speaker to become a part of your family.
Buy it here
iLive ISBW108 Waterproof Fabric Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Black
Walmart
$19.11
The iLive ISBW108 is an affordable and practical wireless speaker, ideal for if you have young children because it's waterproof and has a rubberized coating that stops it from falling off a counter. The wireless range is 60 feet, so you can play from your mobile phone or laptop that's in a safe environment, away from a pool or play area.
Buy it here
harman/kardon Onyx Studio 4 - Speaker - for portable use - wireless - Bluetooth - 60 Watt - 2-way - black
Walmart
$158.00
Stream your music through Bluetooth on this Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4 that fills the room with amplified sound. Connect up to 2 smart devices at once and take it in turns to play your favorite songs. The noise and echo cancelation enables crystal clear conferencing.
Buy it here
Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Charcoal
Walmart
$74.98
One of the most reliable and popular smart speakers on the market is without a doubt this Google Nest. The simplistic design compliments all interior styles and blends in on side tables or countertops. Use Google Assistant to play music by saying “Hey Google, play some music,” and the crisp treble and powerful bass will recreate a concert-like experience. The Nest Audio is 75% louder than the original Google Home and has a 50% stronger bass.
Buy it here
Ultimate Ears UE BOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
$147.89
The UE Boom is known for its robustness and performance in sound. If there's one speaker you want for all occasions, it's this. It's ideal for packing in your suitcase due to its compact size, you can have it by the pool, at a table around kids, and not worry that it's going to break. And while it's designed for being on the go, it is still more than powerful enough to be considered a home speaker.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Portable speakers for your summer soundtrack
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 23, 2021 9:40 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Summer is the season for barbecues, vacations, sunbathing, and doing activities with the family -- the only thing that makes these activities even more fun is having some music to go along with it. Whether it's Bryan Adams, the Beach Boys, or your favorite tune at the top of the charts, you need a proper speaker to get the full experience.
Every household needs a speaker for summer, which is why we've gathered a great selection for all budgets.
Bose Home Speaker 500 Wireless Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Black
Bose Home Speaker 500 Wireless Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Black
$299.00
Place this Bose Home Speaker wherever you hang out most, whether it's your kitchen or lounge. It fills the room with an impressive stereo sound. It has Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to ask to play your favorite jams or even add something to your shopping list. You can also connect to a radio station, which is ideal for when you're making coffee and eating breakfast before work. The color LCD display showcases what you're playing, the album art, playlist information, and more. It doesn't take long for this Bose speaker to become a part of your family.
Buy it here
iLive ISBW108 Waterproof Fabric Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Black
iLive ISBW108 Waterproof Fabric Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Black
$19.11
The iLive ISBW108 is an affordable and practical wireless speaker, ideal for if you have young children because it's waterproof and has a rubberized coating that stops it from falling off a counter. The wireless range is 60 feet, so you can play from your mobile phone or laptop that's in a safe environment, away from a pool or play area.
Buy it here
Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4
harman/kardon Onyx Studio 4 - Speaker - for portable use - wireless - Bluetooth - 60 Watt - 2-way - black
$158.00
Stream your music through Bluetooth on this Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4 that fills the room with amplified sound. Connect up to 2 smart devices at once and take it in turns to play your favorite songs. The noise and echo cancelation enables crystal clear conferencing.
Buy it here
Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Charcoal
Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Charcoal
$74.98
One of the most reliable and popular smart speakers on the market is without a doubt this Google Nest. The simplistic design compliments all interior styles and blends in on side tables or countertops. Use Google Assistant to play music by saying “Hey Google, play some music,” and the crisp treble and powerful bass will recreate a concert-like experience. The Nest Audio is 75% louder than the original Google Home and has a 50% stronger bass.
Buy it here
Ultimate Ears UE BOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears UE BOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$147.89
The UE Boom is known for its robustness and performance in sound. If there's one speaker you want for all occasions, it's this. It's ideal for packing in your suitcase due to its compact size, you can have it by the pool, at a table around kids, and not worry that it's going to break. And while it's designed for being on the go, it is still more than powerful enough to be considered a home speaker.
Buy it here
More to consider: