Spring freeze delivers widespread crop losses across mid-Atlantic farms

Farmers worked through the night ahead of the freeze trying to protect vulnerable crops as temperatures plummeted into the 20s.

Copied

Ben Butler, manager of Butler’s Orchard Farm in Germantown, Maryland, shares the impact made to his agriculture business as a result of the recent spring freeze.

A late-season freeze this week brought damaging cold to the mid-Atlantic, threatening crops just as orchards and berry fields entered critical stages of growth.

Record lows were set in parts of the region from April 20-21, including 24 degrees Fahrenheit in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Temperatures also dropped to 27 degrees at Dulles, Virginia, and 28 degrees in Charlottesville, Virginia. Colder pockets dipped even further, such as 9 degrees in Canaan Valley, West Virginia, underscoring the intensity of the cold snap.

Farmers worked through the night ahead of the freeze trying to protect vulnerable crops. Many used irrigation systems to continuously spray fields. While it may seem counterintuitive, the technique helps shield plants because as water freezes, it releases heat, protecting blossoms from even colder air.

At Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Maryland, farm manager Ben Butler said temperatures near 25 degrees caused extensive damage.

Butler's Orchard in Germantown, Maryland, on April 21, 2026. (Image credit: Chad Merrill/AccuWeather)

“We got down to about 25 degrees, so a lot of the crops we have that were not protected by either irrigation or, frost row covers we call them, blankets, they did quite a bit of damage,” Butler told AccuWeather.

Even some protected crops did not survive.

“And you can see this, this strawberry that’s developing is, is dead,” Butler said. “Most of these are dead as well.”

Losses extended across multiple crops.

“Apples, we’ve lost about 60% of our flowers and early fruit, cherries, more like 40%,” Butler said, adding that, “about 80% of our blackberry crop is gone.”

In Pennsylvania, farmers at Way Fruit Farm reported heavy losses to apple and peach blooms but expressed some optimism for strawberries after fields thawed later in the week.

Growers also turned to other methods to fight the cold. Some vineyards used controlled flames near vines, while Noer Vineyards in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley deployed helicopters overnight to push warmer air down onto crops.

The freeze is expected to reduce yields across the region as the growing season continues.