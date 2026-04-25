Severe weather outbreak, with threat of strong tornadoes, to intensify through Monday

Monstrous hail, strong tornadoes and destructive winds will threaten tens of millions into the new week as a multiday severe weather outbreak reaches its crescendo.

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Tornadoes have already destroyed homes during the latest outbreak of severe storms, but forecasters say the worst is likely yet to come.

AccuWeather severe weather experts are sounding the alarm on what will likely be one of the season's worst and most expansive severe weather outbreaks, which will last into early next week across parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

"This will be a dangerous stretch of severe weather across the central United States," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The atmosphere is primed for multiple rounds of thunderstorms through the weekend, with conditions intensifying on Monday."

Included in the risk for severe weather will be the threat for multiple strong and long-track tornadoes.

A satellite tornado is seen rotating around the main tornado in Barman, Oklahoma on April 23, 2026. (Aaron Rigsby/CorClips)

The severe weather outbreak, which began a few days ago on Wednesday, has resulted in hundreds of reports of severe weather all across the Plains and Midwest, including 22 confirmed tornadoes, as of Saturday morning. A twister that struck Enid, Oklahoma, on Wednesday with estimated winds of 175 miles per hour stands as the strongest reported tornado on the planet so far this year.

Multiple storm systems combined with clashing air masses have led to the flurry of severe weather, and the latest moving from the Plains to the east into early next week may end up being the strongest of the bunch.

Gigantic hail, a threat for tornadoes lead weekend risks

A repeat risk of severe thunderstorms will kick off the next phase of severe weather across the Central states into Saturday night, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Oklahoma is once again in the bullseye for the risk of strong storms, destructive hail and tornadoes Saturday afternoon into the evening," said Pydynowski.

Southeastern parts of the Sooner State and far northeastern Texas experienced large hail, damaging winds and at least one tornado late Friday. A rare "high risk" for severe weather was issued by AccuWeather for this area for the first half of the weekend with the threat for very large hail especially elevated.

The hailstones, formed by water droplets rising quickly in the atmosphere and becoming supercooled, could be as large as baseballs late in the day and into the night. With several metropolitan areas in or near the high risk area, damage from hail could be extensive and costly.

In addition, shifting winds could lead to a few tornadoes with that risk extending east into Arkansas by night. Tornadoes after dark are especially dangerous, which is why it is important that those in the threat area have a way to receive warnings at night, including via the AccuWeather App.

By Sunday, the risk for damaging thunderstorms will expand to the north on the Plains but again include the same hard-hit areas in Oklahoma.

Storms capable of producing destructive winds, large hail and even a couple of tornadoes could occur in and near the Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas, metropolitan areas, especially later in the day and at night.

Outbreak to peak Monday with millions more at risk

The current severe weather outbreak will drag into a new workweek on Monday and will likely reach its crescendo farther east where millions more reside across the Mississippi Valley and Midwest, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The risk zone will extend nearly a thousand miles from Texas to Wisconsin on Monday," said Pydynowski. "The greatest threat for damaging storms will be centered over the St. Louis region."

Curiously enough, until Monday, the St. Louis metropolitan area will have managed to avoid any severe thunderstorms despite storm systems dancing around the region since earlier in the week. That luck will likely run out as multiple ingredients for powerful thunderstorms, including very warm and humid conditions, come together ahead of a strong storm.

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"Severe thunderstorms erupting in these conditions can produce tornadoes, large hail, wind gusts over 70 to 80 mph and torrential downpours," warned Pydynowski. "People should plan ahead and stay alert, especially if traveling or attending outdoor events."

Despite every day of the outbreak including at least one reported tornado so far, no day and night may be as active than Monday and Monday night.

Yet another high risk area is in effect during the afternoon and at night and includes a particularly elevated risk of tornadoes from around St. Louis north through northeastern Missouri, central and western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, including the cities of Peoria and Springfield, Illinois, and Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa.

Some of the tornadoes could be strong and end up being rated at an EF3 or higher intensity on the Enhanced Fujita scale, packing winds of well over 100 mph. Additionally, conditions appear favorable for twisters to remain on the ground for long distances, making them especially dangerous.

Residents and businesses in this area should review their tornado emergency plans in advance of this high risk day.

The severe weather threat is forecast to finally begin subsiding closer to the middle of the new week, when it appears flooding downpours will become the primary threat, as opposed to strong winds, hail or tornadoes.

"The risk of storms will shift east on Tuesday," said Pydynowski. "Cities from Texas into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes could see storms and downpours develop, and while the rain may help with drought, repeated downpours over the same areas can quickly lead to flash flooding."

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