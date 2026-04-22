Paraglider rescued from tree while 'curious' cow observes

Fire officials said two crews from Ivrea and Turin responded Thursday when a paraglider descending toward Vico Canavese became stuck in a tree about 26 feet over the ground.

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Firefighters were conducting a rescue of this paraglider who got stranded atop a tree in Italy on April 18. The rescue was observed by a curious spectator, a cow, who provided a moo-ving soundtrack.

April 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Italy rescued a paraglider stranded in a tree, and the operation was observed by "a curious spectator" -- a cow.

Fire officials said two crews from Ivrea and Turin responded Thursday when a paraglider descending toward Vico Canavese became stuck in a tree about 26 feet over the ground.

The fire fighters used a ladder braced by ropes on each side to reach the man, who was able to climb down uninjured.

A video shared by firefighters shows the rescue being observed by "a curious spectator," a local cow whose bell provided a soundtrack to the entire incident.