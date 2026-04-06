Rescuers airlift hiker stung over 100 times by bees off Arizona mountain

The medical emergency occurred amid recent concern in the area over swarms of bees and potential stinging incidents.

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A hiker was rescued off an Arizona mountain after bees stung her more than 100 times, authorities said. (Photo Credit: Phoenix Fire Department/Facebook)

April 5 (UPI) -- Medical rescue teams airlifted a hiker from an Arizona mountain over the weekend after he sustained more than 100 bee stings and was unable to descend.

The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that rescue teams responded at about 10 a.m. Saturday to reports of a hiker being stung multiple times near the summit of Lookout Mountain in northern Phoenix.

The hiker, only identified as an adult man, was located by rescue crews. A Firebird 10 helicopter hoisted the man from the mountain, authorities said.

The patient was transferred to an ambulance waiting at the trailhead and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The man's condition on Sunday was unknown.

Lookout Mountain is smaller and less frequented by hikers than the more popular and taller North Mountain, but it provides views of the region without crowds, according to its website.

The medical emergency occurred amid recent concern in the area over swarms of bees and potential stinging incidents.

Late last month, at least five people were stung, including one person who was hospitalized, during a lacrosse game at Arizona State University.

The City of Tempe, located just east of Phoenix, issued a warning to residents early last month about bees following what it called "a small number of bee-related emergency calls."

Following the rescue on Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department warned the public about the stinging insects.

"Avoid disturbing hives, skip scented products when outdoors, wear light-colored clothing and if you encounter a swarm -- run away quickly and protect your head and face," it said in a statement.