Lipstick and lip glosses that can help you nail your autumn look
By Staff, AccuWeather
The leaves on the trees are already changing colors, which can only mean one thing: Autumn is upon us. And speaking of colors, autumn is a great time to test new looks, from fashion to beauty and everywhere between. New trends come about, as do new products.
Here are some of the most sought-after lipsticks this fall.
TOO FACED Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
TOO FACED Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
$24.00
This clear gloss makes your lips pop, while also ensuring your lips remain plump throughout the day by using a unique formula, which contains hydrating avocado oil and vitamin E.
Buy it here
Lip Maestrovelvet Finish Matte Lipstick Intense Colors
Lip Maestrovelvet Finish Matte Lipstick Intense Colors
$38
Available in 46 colors, Georgio Armani's Lip Maestrovelvet leaves your lips looking immaculate, with a matte finish. Find the autumnal color that suits you this fall. Either apply by swiping across your lips, or pat on for a different texture.
Buy it here
Urban Decay's Vice Liquid Lipstick
Urban Decay's Vice Liquid Lipstick
$9, was $18
Flying off the shelves this fall, the animal-cruelty free Urban Decay's Vice Liquid Lipstick comes in either a metallic or matte finish, and 40 bold shades to choose from, but they are selling quick!
Buy it here
YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick
YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick
$38
This lipstick speaks luxury. Leave a rich satin texture on your lips. Coming in a contemporary golden case with the bold and iconic YSL logo badged onto it. Your lips will remain hydrated and in comfort all-day due to the moisturizing and natural extracts.
Buy it here
HERMÈS 32 Rose Pommette Rouge Hermès - Satin lipstick
$72.00
On the lighter side of tones, the HERMÈS Rose Pommette Rouge is part of the limited-edition collection of Rouge Hermès, shared with two other shades. This particular shade gives a subtle yet sophisticated appearance, designed to be long-lasting, but when you do come to the end of the lipstick, refill the case!
Buy it here
