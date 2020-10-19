Tropical Storm Epsilon likely to strengthen further before eyeing Bermuda

For only the second time in recorded history, the Atlantic Ocean has spawned a tropical storm named Epsilon, and it could make a run at Bermuda as a hurricane.

Read More Chevron right

Yet another tropical system could develop on Epsilon's heels

Meteorologists are putting places from the Cayman Islands to Cuba, the Bahamas and the East Coast of the U.S. on alert as they keep a close watch on another part of the Atlantic basin for tropical development this week.

Read More Chevron right

Risky behaviors to be wary of during pandemic this winter

People are likely to adjust thermostats and take other measures to keep comfortable as the weather cools. But, some of those same behaviors could also allow the coronavirus to thrive indoors.