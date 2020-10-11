Will the Atlantic basin churn out yet another storm?

As Delta's rain spreads across the eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are turning their attention to a tropical wave cruising across the tropical Atlantic this week.

Read More Chevron right

Louisiana residents left reeling after Delta wallops Gulf Coast

The worst of Delta has passed, but Gulf Coast residents are still dealing with the aftermath from the hurricane, including thousands of power outages ahead of a heat wave.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Study pinpoints how long virus can survive on mobile phone screens

Plus, what would it be like to just learn details about the coronavirus pandemic now? That’s what happened for one Canadian man over the weekend and his reaction was telling.