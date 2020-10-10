The combination of other weather players and to some extent a greatly weakened Delta will bring a dose of drenching rain to portions of the region.

Rain from a diminished Delta to reach northeastern US

After worsening previous damage from Hurricane Laura and causing additional flooding in Louisiana, Delta’s remnants have moved northward — though the extent of its influence has pushed as far eastward as Georgia.

Atlantic may waste little time in stirring up more tropical trouble following Delta

In the wake of Delta, AccuWeather meteorologists say two new areas in the tropical Atlantic will be closely watched for development in the coming days.