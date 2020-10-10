How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes

In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.

7 of the most notorious October hurricanes in the Atlantic

The month yielded two of the deadliest hurricanes in the basin’s history — and the strongest hurricane to ever churn in the ocean also brewed during the calendar's 10th month.

AccuWeather School: Don't slip on wet leaves!

One of the best parts of fall is jumping into piles of leaves, but fallen leaves aren’t as fun when they get wet and make roads and sidewalks slippery. Find out why wet leaves can be just as dangerous as ice.