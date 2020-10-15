Double tropical trouble is possible next week

The Atlantic basin is likely to turn active again and meteorologists are watching two areas for development, which could bring 2020 closer to tying a record set by a historic hurricane season.

Read More Chevron right

Michigan looks like winter wonderland in October as snow sweeps in

Brrrr! Temperatures tumbled as a preview of winter weather began moving in Friday -- and over the weekend snow could fall across several states.

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Report says drug all but ineffective at treating COVID-19

There’s has been much optimism surrounding the medication, but a report said it has “little to no effect” on helping patients survive. Plus, only two counties in the U.S. reportedly have not recorded a case of coronavirus.