Volunteers come together at Hurricane Ida 'ground zero'
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 5, 2021 7:41 PM EDT
As Louisianans face a long cleanup after destruction caused by Ida, the Red Cross is on the ground, providing shelter to evacuees and supplies to those in need.
Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall twice in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, 2,000 volunteers from across the country have traveled to the Gulf Coast to assist the American Red Cross in recovery efforts at what AccuWeather Prime host Adam Del Rosso said many locals are calling Ida's "ground zero."
"While no two disasters are alike, Ida certainly made its mark on Louisiana and up the coast," Joy Squier from the American Red Cross told Del Rosso.
Squier called Ida a "large disaster" and said that the Red Cross is still working on determining where everyone that is in need is located to get them into shelters that provide cool air, food, water and other necessary supplies.
"Every disaster is different, and this one was a large disaster," Squier explained.
Joy Squier from the American Red Cross told AccuWeather Prime Host Adam Del Rosso that the organization has opened up about 20 shelters across the state of Louisiana to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Ida. (American Red Cross)
The Red Cross opened about 20 shelters throughout Louisiana, providing around 2,000 people with shelter and other necessities. The organization is also distributing supplies that were donated throughout the shelters and to other people who need them.
Red Cross is working with the government and partners within the community as well to find the next steps for those relying on the shelters in the aftermath of the storm.
Squeir said people were continuing to evacuate their homes and head to the shelters for days after Ida had made landfall.
The Karnofsky shop suffers severe damage after Hurricane Ida pummeled New Orleans with strong winds in Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. (REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar)
Some people who evacuated prior to the storm are starting to return home, while for others, power outages and storm destruction is making it impossible for them to go back. The Red Cross is offering people in that position health and mental health services and a place to stay within the shelters across the state, along with other basic necessities like food and water.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still prominent in the U.S., Squier said there is an added layer of things the volunteers need to keep in mind, such as mask-wearing, which is required everywhere indoors in Louisiana, and COVID testing.
"COVID adds a complication, but it's nothing we can't handle," she said.
Volunteers from across the U.S. have joined together in the Gulf Coast and Louisiana to provide assistance, such as hot meals, water and shelter, to residents that were impacted by Hurricane Ida's landfall in August. (American Red Cross)
"The people of Louisiana have been hit hard time and time again," Squier said. "They're resilient, they're proud."
To learn more about how you can donate to the Red Cross or other organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Ida, click here.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.