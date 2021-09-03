Comments
Hide Comments
Ashburn
Virginia
Top Stories
Hurricane
Death toll rises after 'most significant flash-flooding' in NYC histor...
25 minutes ago
Hurricane
Before and after: Images from the sky reveal Ida’s destruction
15 hours ago
Hurricane
Where Ida stands among the worst hurricanes to hit Louisiana
1 day ago
Ida flooding leaves Tennessee reeling
Podcast: How driving has changed during COVID-19
Popular TopicsLOCAL PEST FORECAST
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Get AccuWeather alerts as they happen with our browser notifications.
Notifications Enabled
Thanks! We’ll keep you informed.
News / Hurricane
Before and after: Images from the sky reveal Ida’s destruction
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer & Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather meteorologist and senior weather editor
Updated Sep. 2, 2021 5:03 PM EDT
Storm Chaser Brandon Clement captured this stunning drone video of widespread devastation among homes and businesses in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 31.
Louisiana is just starting to pick up the pieces after Ida slammed into the state as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, Aug. 29.
NOAA has conducted damage surveys in the wake of the storm, including aerial missions to capture the scope of the damage from the sky. These stunning images, many of them before-and-after photos, reveal the extent of the flooding, damage to communities and even how the landscape was reshaped by the storm.
More on Ida:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo