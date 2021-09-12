Long-lived Chanthu to take aim at China
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Sep. 12, 2021 11:48 AM EDT
Typhoon Chanthu tracks northeast of Taiwan on Sunday evening, local time, Sept. 12, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
After unleashing impacts across portions of the Philippines last week and Taiwan this weekend, Typhoon Chanthu has a new area in its sights for the upcoming week. AccuWeather forecasters say portions of mainland China are in the bullseye to face the wrath of Chanthu this week.
Chanthu exploded to life in the basin last week and underwent rapid intensification to become only the second super typhoon of the season, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). While Chanthu no longer carries the designation of super typhoon following its interaction with Taiwan, forecasters say this storm still packs a serious punch.
As of Sunday evening, local time, the eye of Typhoon Chanthu was located in the East China Sea, to the northeast of Taiwan. Chanthu was tracking to the north at a speed of 12 mph (20 km/h), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Chanthu’s 10-minute average sustained winds were 92 mph (148 km/h), meaning it was the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
"Chanthu will lose wind intensity as it continues to push northward and will reach the vicinity of Shanghai later Monday, local time, and will stall near or just east of Shanghai into Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
AccuWeather forecasters say the most significant impact to mainland China from Chanthu will be heavy rainfall.
"Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern across Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces from [Monday] into Thursday," Nicholls cautioned.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected across parts of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. Higher rainfall amounts of 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) are likely along eastern coastal areas closest to where Chanthu churns, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 600 mm (24 inches).
Shanghai, home to over 26 million people, is forecast to receive widespread rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) from Chanthu from Monday through Thursday. However, AccuWeather forecasters caution that should a band of torrential rain make it into the area, rainfall totals could approach locally a foot (300 mm).
Rainfall of this magnitude can cause significant issues for China's biggest city, which also happens to be one of the world's busiest shipping hubs. Any delays in operations as a result of the storm may hurt not only the Chinese economy, but may be felt for a time by the global economy as a whole.
Even before the storm approached the Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, Typhoon Chanthu already led to disruptions for travel and recreation. All flights after Monday morning, local time, have been cancelled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Hanghzou Xiaoshan International Airport due to Chanthu. Parts of China have raised typhoon emergency warning to Level 1, while ports in Zheijiang, China, are going to suspend empty container loading and unloading due to Chanthu.
In addition, Shanghai Disneyland announced the closure of the popular theme park for on both Monday and Tuesday due to Chanthu.
"After the outer bands of Chanthu reach eastern China by [early Monday], impacts to the region can include damaging wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) directly along the coast, to wind gusts of around 40-60 mph (60-100 mph) potentially greater than 50 miles inland," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
Chanthu is not the first typhoon of the season expected to bring impacts to this portion of China.
"Typhoon In-fa impacted Shanghai in late July of this year and had a similar slow-moving nature as what is forecast for Chanthu," Smithmyer noted.
In-fa brought record rainfall amounts to portions of China earlier this summer.
However, the comparison between the two typhoons stops at their slow-moving nature, according to Smithmyer.
"The track of Chanthu, however, has a different path orientation than what Typhoon In-fa took," Smithmyer explained.
In-Fa made landfall near Zhoushan City, China, and pushed inland through China for several days.
Chanthu is likely to slow and stall just off the Chinese coast through midweek before picking back up forward speed and taking on an eastward track. With this eastward track, the long-lived system will take aim additional portions of Asia by week's end.
"Chanthu looks to starting pushing eastward late Wednesday or Thursday with the system spreading heavy rain and the risk of flooding from South Korea to Japan later Thursday into Saturday, local time," Nicholls explained.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Long-lived Chanthu to take aim at China
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Sep. 12, 2021 11:48 AM EDT
Typhoon Chanthu tracks northeast of Taiwan on Sunday evening, local time, Sept. 12, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
After unleashing impacts across portions of the Philippines last week and Taiwan this weekend, Typhoon Chanthu has a new area in its sights for the upcoming week. AccuWeather forecasters say portions of mainland China are in the bullseye to face the wrath of Chanthu this week.
Chanthu exploded to life in the basin last week and underwent rapid intensification to become only the second super typhoon of the season, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). While Chanthu no longer carries the designation of super typhoon following its interaction with Taiwan, forecasters say this storm still packs a serious punch.
As of Sunday evening, local time, the eye of Typhoon Chanthu was located in the East China Sea, to the northeast of Taiwan. Chanthu was tracking to the north at a speed of 12 mph (20 km/h), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Chanthu’s 10-minute average sustained winds were 92 mph (148 km/h), meaning it was the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
"Chanthu will lose wind intensity as it continues to push northward and will reach the vicinity of Shanghai later Monday, local time, and will stall near or just east of Shanghai into Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
AccuWeather forecasters say the most significant impact to mainland China from Chanthu will be heavy rainfall.
"Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern across Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces from [Monday] into Thursday," Nicholls cautioned.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected across parts of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. Higher rainfall amounts of 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) are likely along eastern coastal areas closest to where Chanthu churns, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 600 mm (24 inches).
Shanghai, home to over 26 million people, is forecast to receive widespread rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) from Chanthu from Monday through Thursday. However, AccuWeather forecasters caution that should a band of torrential rain make it into the area, rainfall totals could approach locally a foot (300 mm).
Rainfall of this magnitude can cause significant issues for China's biggest city, which also happens to be one of the world's busiest shipping hubs. Any delays in operations as a result of the storm may hurt not only the Chinese economy, but may be felt for a time by the global economy as a whole.
Even before the storm approached the Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, Typhoon Chanthu already led to disruptions for travel and recreation. All flights after Monday morning, local time, have been cancelled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Hanghzou Xiaoshan International Airport due to Chanthu. Parts of China have raised typhoon emergency warning to Level 1, while ports in Zheijiang, China, are going to suspend empty container loading and unloading due to Chanthu.
In addition, Shanghai Disneyland announced the closure of the popular theme park for on both Monday and Tuesday due to Chanthu.
"After the outer bands of Chanthu reach eastern China by [early Monday], impacts to the region can include damaging wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) directly along the coast, to wind gusts of around 40-60 mph (60-100 mph) potentially greater than 50 miles inland," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
Chanthu is not the first typhoon of the season expected to bring impacts to this portion of China.
"Typhoon In-fa impacted Shanghai in late July of this year and had a similar slow-moving nature as what is forecast for Chanthu," Smithmyer noted.
In-fa brought record rainfall amounts to portions of China earlier this summer.
However, the comparison between the two typhoons stops at their slow-moving nature, according to Smithmyer.
"The track of Chanthu, however, has a different path orientation than what Typhoon In-fa took," Smithmyer explained.
In-Fa made landfall near Zhoushan City, China, and pushed inland through China for several days.
Chanthu is likely to slow and stall just off the Chinese coast through midweek before picking back up forward speed and taking on an eastward track. With this eastward track, the long-lived system will take aim additional portions of Asia by week's end.
"Chanthu looks to starting pushing eastward late Wednesday or Thursday with the system spreading heavy rain and the risk of flooding from South Korea to Japan later Thursday into Saturday, local time," Nicholls explained.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo