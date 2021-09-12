Tropical Storm Nicholas to take aim at coastal Texas
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 12, 2021 8:54 PM EDT
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a new tropical threat, and they say a surge of tropical moisture could result in rounds of heavy rain for parts of the Gulf Coast.
A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the Texas Gulf coast Sunday night as Tropical Storm Nicholas lurked in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather forecasters expect the storm to bring flooding downpours from northeastern Mexico to New Orleans, with the most significant flooding expected around the Houston area early this week.
As of 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, Nicholas was located about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was slowly moving to the north at a speed of 2 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles from the center of Nicholas.
The hurricane watch covered areas from Port Aransas to Sargent, Texas, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Freeport, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. A tropical storm watch was issued for areas north of Freeport to High Island, Texas, and storm surge warnings were in place for parts of the Texas coast.
Forecasters have been closely monitoring Nicholas since it was a tropical wave drifting through the western Caribbean late last week. It then crossed into the southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the weekend and organized into a tropical storm Sunday morning. Nicholas is now the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.
"As Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to drift towards the north, remaining a tropical storm through Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller. Wind shear remains an inhibiting factor for Nicholas to strengthen into a hurricane, according to Miller.
Wind shear is the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere. When strong wind shear is present, the top of a tropical system can be blown hundreds of miles downstream and the system could become very lopsided or tilted.
Nicholas will continue to ride northward past Tampico, Mexico as a tropical storm, bringing a flood and wind threat to coastal Mexico.
"The shear is expected to lessen a bit tomorrow, which may allow the system to continue to strengthen from a weak tropical storm into a strong tropical storm," added Miller.
This satellite image, captured Sunday morning, Sept. 12, 2021, shows a broad swirl of clouds associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico. (CIRA/RAMMB)
"Because of the limited amount of time the system is likely to spend over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, it is unlikely for Tropical Storm Nicholas to become too strong, and thus it is not expected to reach hurricane strength," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast, between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas, on Tuesday as a tropical storm. It can bring impacts to the Gulf Coast long before landfall, though. Due to the system's slow, curved path, heavy rain will be the biggest threat, though high winds are possible as well making the storm a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for the U.S.
Stormy weather is expected across most of the region on Sunday, including in Houston as well as New Orleans, Lafayette, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon.
"Some rain from Nicholas will reach coastal Texas on Sunday afternoon, well ahead of the storm, with the storm itself impacting southeastern Texas on Monday night into Tuesday," said Miller.
Rain from Nicholas itself will mark the start of an extremely wet event. While New Orleans, which was greatly impacted by Ida, can expect only 1 to 2 inches of rain total, Houston is set to receive 8 to 12 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches nearby.
"Areas from Galveston to Port Arthur, Texas, are forecast to get the heaviest rain," said Miller.
Though most of the areas hard hit by Ida will have more minor impacts, some of the same locations impacted by hurricanes Laura and Delta last year will want to keep a sharp eye on the forecast.
"Both Laura and Delta made landfall in southwestern Louisiana only 13 miles apart and within 43 days of each other," said Adamson. Laura struck as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 27, while Delta arrived as a Category 2 hurricane on Oct. 9.
Flooding could also occur where rain has been plentiful lately, including Victoria, Texas, and Lake Charles.
"Both Victoria and Lake Charles picked up more than 20 inches of rain this past May, which was four times that of average," Adamson explained. Despite less extreme rain since then, rainfall has remained above average throughout the summer and flooding could be much easier in these spots.
Hurricane Harvey is another famed storm that greatly impacted the area of Houston years ago. Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25, 2017, and dropped as much as 61 inches of rain as it stalled, leaving catastrophic flooding in its wake. While a Harvey level of rainfall is not expected from this system, the impacts could be reminiscent of this due to the slow speed of the system. Double-digit rain amounts are expected, leading to significant flooding, especially on roads prone to taking on water during torrential downpours.
Residents and travelers within 75 miles of the Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana are urged to prepare for travel delays this week.
"Along with the likelihood of heavy rain and localized flooding will be rough surf and seas over the western part of the Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of this week from Nicholas," Adamson said. Rip currents are anticipated to increase over the next couple of days.
Though Nicholas is not expected to be extremely windy, like Laura or Delta, it can bring gusts from 40 to 60 mph to cities like Corpus Cristi and Victoria, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. With a saturated ground from previous downpours, this wind can topple trees and power lines much more easily. Residents should be prepared for power outages.
"Given the nature of the wind shear, most of the stronger winds associated with Nicholas will remain off the coast, but the highest gusts are expected at the coast, especially near landfall," said Miller.
With Nicholas developing in the Gulf, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be above average, though it may not feel that way after 2020 recorded 30 named systems.
"Typically, only 14 named storms form during the course of an entire season," said Adamson.
After such a historic season last year, the World Meteorological Organization created a list of secondary names in case future seasons, including 2021, need them.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
