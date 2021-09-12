Tropical system could take aim at coastal Texas
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 12, 2021 9:39 AM EDT
September 10 is the climatological peak of the hurricane season and is the busiest month for tropical development. Tony Laubach has the details.
After violent Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast in late August and Tropical Storm Mindy sped onshore the Florida Panhandle last week, AccuWeather forecasters are predicting another tropical storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, taking aim at coastal Texas. This storm is expected to bring flooding downpours from northeastern Mexico to New Orleans, with the most significant flooding focused on the Houston area.
Forecasters were closely watching a tropical wave as it drifted through the western Caribbean on Friday. It then crossed into the southern Gulf of Mexico earlier in the weekend, and is expected to organize into a tropical depression on Sunday.
"As the tropical rainstorm moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, it will slowly gain wind intensity over the next day or two as it drifts towards the north," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller. Wind shear remains an inhibiting factor, according to Miller.
Wind shear is the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere. When strong wind shear is present, the top of a tropical system can be blown hundreds of miles downstream and the system could become very lopsided or tilted.
This system will continue to ride northward past Tampico, Mexico, bringing a flood and wind threat to coastal Mexico, until it is anticipated to develop further into a tropical storm on Monday.
"The shear is expected to lessen a bit tomorrow, which may allow the system to become a tropical storm," added Miller.
This satellite image, captured early Sunday morning, Sept. 12, 2021, shows a broad swirl of clouds associated with a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. (CIRA/RAMMB)
This is when it would be given the 14th tropical name of the season in the Atlantic basin, Nicholas, unless another tropical storm develops first.
While this may seem unlikely, as forecasters believe the system in the Gulf has a high chance of development, there's an area just off the coast of Africa that also has the potential to organize quickly. If so, the system in the Gulf will receive the 15th name, Odette, when it forms.
"Because of the limited amount of time the system is likely to spend over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, it is unlikely for the budding system to become too strong, and thus it is not expected to reach hurricane strength," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
This system is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast, between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas, on Tuesday as a tropical storm. It can bring impacts to the Gulf Coast long before landfall, though. Due to the system's slow, curved path, heavy rain will be the biggest threat, though high winds are possible as well making the storm a one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for the U.S.
Stormy weather is expected across most of the region on Sunday, including in New Orleans; Lafayette, Louisiana; Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon.
"Some rain will reach coastal Texas on Sunday afternoon, well ahead of the rainstorm, with the rainstorm itself impacting southeastern Texas on Monday night into Tuesday," said Miller.
Rain from the tropical entity itself will mark the start of an extremely wet event. While New Orleans, which was greatly impacted by Ida, can expect only 1 to 2 inches of rain total, Houston is set to receive 8 to 12 inches, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches nearby.
"Areas from Galveston to Port Arthur, Texas, are forecast to get the heaviest rain," said Miller.
Though most of the areas hard hit by Ida will have more minor impacts, some of the same locations impacted by hurricanes Laura and Delta last year will want to keep a sharp eye on the forecast.
"Both Laura and Delta made landfall in southwestern Louisiana only 13 miles apart and within 43 days of each other," said Adamson. Laura struck as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 27, while Delta arrived as a Category 2 hurricane on Oct. 9.
Flooding could also occur where rain has been plentiful lately, including Victoria, Texas, and Lake Charles.
"Both Victoria and Lake Charles picked up more than 20 inches of rain this past May, which was four times that of average," Adamson explained. Despite less extreme rain since then, rainfall has remained above average throughout the summer and flooding could be much easier in these spots.
Hurricane Harvey is another famed storm that greatly impacted the area of Houston years ago. Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25, 2017, and dropped as much as 61 inches of rain as it stalled, leaving catastrophic flooding in its wake. While a Harvey level of rainfall is not expected from this system, the impacts could be reminiscent of this due to the slow speed of the system. Double-digit rain amounts are expected, leading to significant flooding, especially on roads prone to taking on water during torrential downpours.
Residents and travelers within 75 miles of the Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana are urged to prepare for travel delays this week.
"Along with the likelihood of heavy rain and localized flooding will be rough surf and seas over the western part of the Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of this week," Adamson said. Rip currents are anticipated to increase over the next couple of days.
Though the system is not expected to be extremely windy, like Laura or Delta, it can bring gusts from 40 to 60 mph to cities like Corpus Cristi and Victoria, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph, and with a saturated ground from downpours, this wind can bring down trees and power lines much more easily. Residents should be prepared for power outages.
"Given the nature of the wind shear, most of the stronger winds associated with the storm will remain off the coast, but the highest gusts are expected at the coast, especially near landfall," said Miller.
With this expected development in the Gulf, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up to be above average, though it may not feel that way after 2020 recorded 30 named systems.
"Typically, only 14 named storms form during the course of an entire season," said Adamson.
After such a historic season last year, the World Meteorological Organization created a list of secondary names in case future seasons, including 2021, need them.
