First a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane, then a global pandemic

The residents who weathered the 185-mph winds and the destruction that followed were just getting back on their feet when a storm of another kind hit – and it hasn’t let up.

Eta expected to make slow trek toward another US landfall

The storm, which stalled near western Cuba Tuesday morning, will continue to pose flooding dangers -- and it could regain hurricane strength before taking aim at the U.S. again.

45 years later, remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald wreck

The tragedy was immortalized by a famous song, but there's much more to the story than that -- including the captain's 10-word radio message to another ship shortly before vanishing from radar.