Tropical downpours to drench eastern US ahead of Eta's arrival
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 10, 2020 3:14 PM
The storm's projected path has shifted farther west and it's now forecast to take aim at the central Gulf Coast later this week.
Eta continued to churn over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, but even as the storm slowly meanders in the area through the middle of this week, some tropical moisture will break away from the storm and help to fuel heavy rainfall across parts of the eastern United States.
As Eta emerged off the northern coast of Cuba and passed through the Florida Straits over the weekend and into the beginning of the week, it helped to usher tropical moisture northward toward the southern U.S.
Days before Eta treks northward toward another U.S. landfall, the high pressure area that brought a second summer to the eastern U.S. in recent days will help steer some of the tropical moisture northward. The push of tropical humidity will arrive just in time to sync with a storm system projected to sweep into the East.
It will be the same storm that brought a sudden wintry chill and snow and ice to parts of the Midwest on Tuesday.
Tropical moisture is forecast to enhance rainfall from Tennessee and the Carolinas to southeastern New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island through the middle of the week. The heaviest rainfall is expected to develop across these areas early Wednesday morning through Wednesday night as the storm races through.
Torrential rainfall could lead to ponding on roadways and reduced visibility. Depending on the forward progression of the storm, the heaviest rain may move over Interstate 95 corridor during Wednesday evening's rush hour. Motorists from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, to Providence, Rhode Island, should prepare for difficult travel conditions.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Some commuters across the southern portion of the stretch of Interstate 95 may face more drenching rain during Thursday morning's rush hour.
Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be common across this region through Wednesday night. However, 2-4 inches of rain is likely across portions of the mid-Atlantic where heavy rain will linger into Thursday, especially along the southern- and eastern-facing slopes of the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia and North Carolina.
This amount of rainfall can also lead to areas of flash flooding, especially across the mid-Atlantic.
Areas of downpours are expected to linger over parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast through Thursday, but a drier and cooler air mass will arrive over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
With the arrival of cooler air, temperatures are expected to trend toward normal levels through the end of the week and into the weekend. This will be nearly a 20-degree temperature drop in some locations between Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon.
Normal temperatures for this time of year range from 54 F in Boston to 61 F in Washington, D.C.
Record highs were being challenged for the fourth day in a row across parts of the East on Tuesday ahead of the change in the weather pattern. Central Park soared to 75 F, tying a record from 1975 on Monday. Other nearby locations shattered old record highs, including Newark, New Jersey, and Islip, New York, which had stood since 1975 at 77 and 74, respectively.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Tropical downpours to drench eastern US ahead of Eta's arrival
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 10, 2020 3:14 PM
The storm's projected path has shifted farther west and it's now forecast to take aim at the central Gulf Coast later this week.
Eta continued to churn over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, but even as the storm slowly meanders in the area through the middle of this week, some tropical moisture will break away from the storm and help to fuel heavy rainfall across parts of the eastern United States.
As Eta emerged off the northern coast of Cuba and passed through the Florida Straits over the weekend and into the beginning of the week, it helped to usher tropical moisture northward toward the southern U.S.
Days before Eta treks northward toward another U.S. landfall, the high pressure area that brought a second summer to the eastern U.S. in recent days will help steer some of the tropical moisture northward. The push of tropical humidity will arrive just in time to sync with a storm system projected to sweep into the East.
It will be the same storm that brought a sudden wintry chill and snow and ice to parts of the Midwest on Tuesday.
Tropical moisture is forecast to enhance rainfall from Tennessee and the Carolinas to southeastern New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island through the middle of the week. The heaviest rainfall is expected to develop across these areas early Wednesday morning through Wednesday night as the storm races through.
Torrential rainfall could lead to ponding on roadways and reduced visibility. Depending on the forward progression of the storm, the heaviest rain may move over Interstate 95 corridor during Wednesday evening's rush hour. Motorists from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, to Providence, Rhode Island, should prepare for difficult travel conditions.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Some commuters across the southern portion of the stretch of Interstate 95 may face more drenching rain during Thursday morning's rush hour.
Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be common across this region through Wednesday night. However, 2-4 inches of rain is likely across portions of the mid-Atlantic where heavy rain will linger into Thursday, especially along the southern- and eastern-facing slopes of the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia and North Carolina.
This amount of rainfall can also lead to areas of flash flooding, especially across the mid-Atlantic.
Related:
Areas of downpours are expected to linger over parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast through Thursday, but a drier and cooler air mass will arrive over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
With the arrival of cooler air, temperatures are expected to trend toward normal levels through the end of the week and into the weekend. This will be nearly a 20-degree temperature drop in some locations between Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon.
Normal temperatures for this time of year range from 54 F in Boston to 61 F in Washington, D.C.
Record highs were being challenged for the fourth day in a row across parts of the East on Tuesday ahead of the change in the weather pattern. Central Park soared to 75 F, tying a record from 1975 on Monday. Other nearby locations shattered old record highs, including Newark, New Jersey, and Islip, New York, which had stood since 1975 at 77 and 74, respectively.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo