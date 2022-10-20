Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours.

Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20 a.m. MDT Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm landed in the west-central mainland of Mexico, near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 120 mph (195 km/h), and the storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

As of 1 p.m. CDT, Roslyn was downgraded to a tropical storm, and was located about 55 miles (90 km) south-southeast of Durango, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds weakening to 70 mph (110 km/h).

Roslyn, the season's 17th named system, ended the brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean, forming south of Mexico on Thursday.

Roslyn reached Category 3 hurricane status (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph (178-208 km/h)) during the time of landfall in Mexico Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Roslyn, which originated as Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday evening, is the first named storm to roam the East Pacific since Julia, which crossed over from the Atlantic basin. The last storm to actually form in the basin was Tropical Storm Paine. Paine developed in the open waters of the Pacific during the first week of October and was never a threat to land.

Unlike Paine, forecasters say Roslyn poses a significant risk to portions of western Mexico.

As of Sunday afternoon, a tropical storm warning remained in place, from San Blas to Mazatlan.

AccuWeather forecasters remain concerned about the rainfall threat even as Roslyn moves inland and loses wind intensity through Monday night.

Drenching rainfall from this system will quickly raise flooding concerns, especially for areas that endured a direct hit from Hurricane Orlene in the first days of October.

Torrential rainfall can rapidly produce areas of flash flooding as well as force area streams and rivers to swell.

"The heavy rainfall can lead to life-threatening flooding, along with dangerous mudslides in the mountainous terrain," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

In addition, damaging winds of near 100 mph (160 km/hr) are possible in the highest terrain.

"Winds of this magnitude can lead to widespread power outages, as well as damage to structures," Sojda added.

As the week progresses, Roslyn's circulation is expected to be ripped apart by Mexico's mountainous terrain. Forecasters say it's possible some of the storm's lingering moisture will be pulled into the south-central United States.

"A storm moving out of the Rockies will pick up some of the tropical moisture later this weekend into the following week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger explained. This could result in some much-needed rain, which will include the risk of gusty thunderstorms, from Texas into the central Plains, he added.

