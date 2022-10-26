Tropical Storm Nalgae expected to become typhoon, take aim at Philippines

A tropical depression in the Philippine Sea was upgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will threaten to bring the Philippines another round of strong winds and flooding downpours into the weekend.

The tropical storm, officially named Nalgae by the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tropical authority for the basin, was located about 500 miles east-southeast of Manila, as of Thursday evening, local time. This storm is known as Paeng in the Philippines.

AccuWeather forecasters say the storm will continue to strengthen as it treks west-northwest over the next few days, and may ultimately become a typhoon on its final approach to northern Luzon later in the weekend.

The tropical cyclone is set to deliver another round of heavy rain and strong winds to the same area that experienced severe flooding earlier in the month. Severe Tropical Storm Nesat brought 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) of rain to northern Luzon in just 24 hours over the weekend of Oct. 15, leading to dramatic water rescues and the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The outer bands of the cyclone could bring heavy rain to eastern Visayas on Friday and the Bicol region on Saturday. After that, it is expected to make a close approach to the northeastern part of Luzon on Sunday, potentially as a typhoon.

"The amount of rain and wind will depend on the exact track and the storm's proximity to land," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

The heavy rain along and near the path of the emerging tropical threat could lead to flash flooding, river flooding and mudslides. Storm surge flooding along coastlines is also a concern when the center of the cyclone passes by.

The tropical storm can be seen nearing the Philippines on Thursday night, local time. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Strong winds could lead to structural damage and blow around loose objects, especially if the cyclone becomes a typhoon, with sustained winds of 74 mph (119 km/hr) or greater.

The cyclone is expected to turn north then perhaps northeast after it impacts the Philippines and emerges into the South China Sea. This could lead to potential impacts in southern China, Taiwan, Japan's Ryukyu Islands or even mainland Japan next week.

Taiwan was also severely impacted by Nesat over the weekend of Oct. 15. Over 70 inches of rain (1,778 mm) fell over 72 hours in the Shilin District of Tapei City, with many other higher-elevation parts of the island measuring 28-40 inches (700 to 1,000 mm) of rain.

