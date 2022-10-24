How taxi drivers in the Philippines routinely navigate flooded streets

High tides, monsoon season and tropical systems like typhoons routinely flood roadways in one municipality, which has caused taxi drivers there to make crucial modifications to their vehicles.

In most instances, calling a taxi or a rideshare service to pick someone up usually goes without a hassle, thanks to clearly defined roads. But what happens when the roads become small rivers?

In one municipality in the Philippines, flooded road conditions are often a result of rising tides, leaving taxi services in a jam. Motorbike taxi drivers in the municipality of Hagonoy, located approximately 23 miles north of the Phillippine capital of Manila, fight through these conditions through unique ingenuity.

Using strips of metal and steel tubes, the motorbikes become elevated to take on the flooded streets, raising seats up to 3 feet higher than normal. Russel Lopez, a motorbike taxi driver for the past 10 years, is one of many who have been forced to make the adjustment.

Motorbike taxis in Hagonoy, Philippines, have made several adjustments in order to account for flooded streets.

“The floods do affect us,” Lopez said. “For us motorbike taxi drivers, our vehicles are not made to cross floodwaters, so what we did was we modified them in order to make a living despite having year-long floods.”

During monsoon seasons and typhoons, floodwaters in the Philippines can reach knee to waist deep, creating the need for modified motorbikes. Local residents are grateful for the efforts.

“They are very important to us, especially to those who have to work, and if the floodwaters do not subside until the afternoon, we need these types of transportation,” said Hagonoy resident Lilibeth Alvaro.

Routes for the taxis are set around the flooded sections of Hagonoy, with Lopez noting that taxi drivers charge 40 pesos ($0.68) per person for a ride. On average, drivers usually earn up to 500 pesos ($8.47) per day.

Streets in Hagonoy, Philippines, face frequent flooding, leading to motorbike taxis in the area making adjustments to elevate the vehicles.

While these earnings are more than what those operating unmodified taxis can make, profits are canceled out by maintenance costs. The modified taxis undergo regular maintenance in order to limit saltwater corrosion.

Flooding has been a concern in Hagonoy for decades, according to village leader Avelino San Juan, who noted that flooding has gotten worse due to improper garbage disposal and economic development in the town, among other factors.

The Philippines are currently dealing with the fallout from a powerful tropical cyclone, which caused incredible rainfall amounts in excess of several feet. Nesat, the cyclone which occurred on Oct. 16, forced over 900 people in the country to evacuate as it damaged houses and submerged roads.

