Tropical Storm In-fa putting millions at risk in eastern China
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist &
Robert Richards, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 25, 2021 3:20 PM EDT
As the rains finally subside, hundreds of thousands of people across the Henan province are starting to determine the full extent of damage from severe flooding.
Tropical Storm In-fa could be seen bringing major impacts across east-central China, including Shanghai.
Satellite image of In-fa Sunday night local time.
At around 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, In-fa officially made landfall in the coastal area of Zhoushan City, which is located in China's Zhejiang province.
Over 25 million people reside in the Shanghai metropolitan area, all of which (and more outside of the city) are feeling or will feel the impacts of this expansive storm. The risk for flooding rainfall, destructive storm surge and damaging wind gusts will not only persist through the remainder of the weekend, but will likely last until midweek as the storm slows to a crawl.
With the center of the system affecting the cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo, a persistent onshore wind will send water surging up the Hangzhou Bay, Yangtze River and other coastal areas in between. The onshore push of water combined with persistent swirling rainbands is creating some major flooding issues for most coastal towns in the storms path.
Due to the slow-moving nature of the storm, rainfall totals from In-fa could become extreme. A swath of 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 cm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 feet (120 cm) is expected across the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu. Rainfall of this nature can produce life-threatening flooding, mudslides and an array of other issues.
This amount of rainfall and anticipated flooding can be catastrophic to the region, but impacts from In-fa might be felt globally as port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo grind to a halt.
According to Lloyd's List, container pickups and deliveries have been suspended in the Shanghai and Ningbo ports in preparation for In-fa's arrival.
Additionally, all passenger flights coming in and out of the Shanghai Pudong Airport and Hongqiao Airport on Sunday are canceled as a result of the storm, according to China Daily.
Upon In-fa's final landfall, the storm was still packing winds equivalent to that of a Category 1 hurricane and has already produced wind gusts in excess of 55 mph (90 km/h) in the city of Shanghai. By Monday morning, the storm had weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm.
As the storm slowly moves inland through early week, wind intensity will continue to be lost due to the interaction with land.
Due to the waves of heavy rain and strong wind gusts, all flights were canceled at the Pudong and Hongqiao airports in Shanghai on Sunday due to In-fa. Additional delays and cancellations are likely into the day on Monday as inclement weather persists.
Due to catastrophic impacts expected from torrential rainfall, strong winds and rough seas which can have drastic economic impacts, In-fa has been rated as a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact® Scale.
The RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 and is based on a broad range of important factors in contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only.
In order to better communicate a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact of a storm to lives and livelihoods, the scale covers not only wind speed, but also flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.
As In-fa spins along the eastern coast of China over the next few days, an area of sinking air will develop farther inland to balance out the rising air associated with the storm. This sinking air will help to bring drier conditions to Henan province, which was doused with historic rainfall last week.
The West Pacific will remain active beyond In-fa. AccuWeather forecasters are also closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nepartak, which is forecast to track toward Japan early this week and may cause disruptions to the Tokyo Olympics. Enhanced rainfall will likely occur across northern Japan. There could even be additional tropical development later this week or upcoming weekend to the south of Japan.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
