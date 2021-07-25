Events rescheduled as Nepartak heads toward Tokyo Olympics
Kolohe Andino, of the United States, rides a wave during the first round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (Olivier Morin/Pool Photo via AP)
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have officially gone underway in Tokyo, Japan, but a tropical storm heading straight for the island nation may make its presence known before the games conclude.
A tropical depression formed on Friday morning, local time, north-northeast of Guam and the Mariana Islands, and continued to strengthen, eventually becoming Tropical Storm Nepartak late Friday, local time.
As of early Monday, local time, Nepartak had 10-minute sustained winds of 44 mph (72 km/h) and was moving north-northwest. The storm was centered hundreds of miles southeast of Tokyo.
Early next week, the storm system is forecast to make a turn to the northwest, eventually impacting central and northern Japan.
"Enhanced rain, winds and rough surf will impact areas generally to the north of Tokyo Monday night into Tuesday night, local time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Richards said. "This will have some impacts on the Olympics ongoing in Tokyo."
The Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, July 23, local time, and will continue until Sunday, Aug. 8. Gusty rain showers could continue to impact the games into Wednesday.
Nepartak is not forecast to strengthen into a typhoon, but the southern edges of the storm could have impacts on the events taking place in Tokyo as well as some other events taking place across central and northern Japan.
"Some rain will occur in Tokyo, but winds will not be an issue with them being sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph," he said.
The impacts in Tokyo and its surrounding areas are forecast to be minor, whereas more rain is expected further north toward Sendai. Richardson said overall the impacts on the Olympics are "not a major situation."
He said any significant delays in the games brought on by the storm system are unlikely, but some water sports that take place outdoors, particularly in the ocean, could risk a postponement.
Organizers have already rescheduled rowing events due to inclement weather, from Monday to Sunday, according to ESPN.
Water sports could become very dangerous if Nepartak brings a rough surf to the coast, which could arrive a day or two before the actual storm and remain along the coast for up to two days after the storm has passed, AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sodja explained.
"As a whole, I think things should go on as scheduled," Richardson said.
