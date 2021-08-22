Henri leaves its mark from mid-Atlantic to New England
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 22, 2021 8:18 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Henri is still moving over the Northeast, but residents in many parts of coastal Connecticut are beginning the process of moving forward.
Rhode Island was inundated with heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday after Henri made landfall in the state as a tropical storm around 12:30 p.m. Now, much of New England is dealing with the lingering impacts of Henri as it continues to trek inland.
At the time of landfall, Henri had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States due to the rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge it unleashed across New England.
Late Sunday afternoon, over 115,000 customers were without power in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, with over 75,000 outages in Rhode Island alone out of 502,000 total customers tracked, according to PowerOutage.us.
Some vacationers in Charlestown, Rhode Island, were left in a predicament on Sunday as the storm rolled in, leaving them without power. Ellen Scully told AccuWeather's Bill Wadell that the power in her vacation home had gone out as Henri impacted the coast.
“It’s a little crazy. The house was shaking,” she said.
Amy Snow was also vacationing in Charlestown when the power went out.
"We’re doing a lot of reading and I guess we’ll go to bed early because it will be dark," she told Wadell.
A travel ban was implemented by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, on Interstate 95 for all empty tractor-trailers, tandem tractor trailers and motorcycles that began at 11 a.m. EDT Sunday. That ban was lifted early Sunday evening.
In Pawcatuck, Connecticut, one couple experienced a dangerous run-in with Henri after the storm caused a tree to fall on their home. While the home's roof was not crushed, the chimney on the side of the house did get knocked out, Wadell reported.
As trees and power lines were toppled in New England, officials reminded residents to stay home and avoid downed power lines.
In New Jersey, officials had to rescue 86 individuals due to "significant flooding," according to The Associated Press. Parts of the state had already experienced half a foot of rain by Sunday afternoon. Video from Englishtown, New Jersey, showed a line of cars driving straight through a flooded street, before a vehicle eventually stalls and becomes stranded.
Henri also ruined many plans for a day at the ballpark. On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox announced they were pushing their weekend home game against the Texas Rangers back a day to Monday. In addition, the series finale between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins was rescheduled to Sept. 13 due to the forecast for Henri's track.
AccuWeather has revised its estimate of total damage and economic losses from Tropical Storm Henri, which made landfall Sunday in New England, to between $6 billion and $8 billion. That figure is down from a previous estimate of between $8 billion and $12 billion.
AccuWeather Founder and CEO Joel Myers explained the adjustment to the estimate, saying, “Some hurricanes can be unusually fickle, and the worst impacts sometimes shift to different areas, but the threat from the cyclonic curvature can appear anywhere due to microclimate and the specific and unique characteristics of each storm."
He added, "We are pleased that Henri did not result in greater losses, but we do urge people and communities in the northeast to remain vigilant of inland flooding risks into Monday and adhere to warnings by local, state and emergency management officials.”
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.