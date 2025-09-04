Tropical rainstorm in Atlantic could impact Caribbean with rain this week

A tropical rainstorm is forecast to impact the northeast Caribbean with rain this week, while other areas across the Atlantic and Gulf are being monitored.

Copied

As peak hurricane season arrives, abandoned boats pose a growing threat to safety and storm prep.

A tropical rainstorm is forecast to slide across the northeast Caribbean through this week.

As of Sunday morning, dry air and wind shear were limiting further development of a tropical rainstorm located about halfway across the Atlantic.

"AccuWeather hurricane experts feel that the odds have markedly increased this weekend that the dry air could be so substantial that the rainstorm may struggle to further intensify and can even dissipate over the Atlantic Ocean prior to reaching the islands," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

The storm is moving along on the edge of very dry air to the north and moisture to the south. Thus far, moisture has failed to be drawn northward as the storm continues to move to the west.

People and officials from the northern Windwards and Leewards to Puerto Rico, including cruise, shipping and fishing interests, should take note of the situation, but the risk of it evolving into a hurricane seem highly unlikely due to the dry air expanse.

By the middle of the week, the Leeward Islands could experience an uptick in showers and gusty thunderstorms. Enough rain may fall in downpours to lead to sporadic flash flooding.

The track and strength of the storm as it moves through the region will determine how heavy the rain becomes. Dry air has been an inhibiting factor thus far as it nears the Leeward Islands during middle of this week.

There will be a broad zone where 1-2 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico.

More storms likely later in September

“A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa this week,” DaSilva said. “This wave may encounter less dry air and more favorable conditions for tropical development.” However, that development risk remains low at this time.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a non-tropical storm producing a swirl of clouds and thunderstorms about halfway between Dominica and Bermuda in the central Atlantic. Under the right conditions, this type of storm could acquire tropical characteristics. Combative winds are strong in the path of this storm and development is not anticipated at this time.

Any cluster of showers and thunderstorms that organize in the Gulf and along the southern Atlantic coast could evolve into a tropical storm, especially from mid- to late September.

Water temperatures in the Gulf and the Gulf Stream along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coast are sufficiently high for development and are running above the historical average.

"There is some indication that showers and thunderstorms may gather from the western Caribbean to the south-central Gulf near or just prior to the middle of the month," DaSilva said. "Because of the warm waters in the region, we will watch that closely as combative winds currently over the region, and the southern Atlantic Coast could drop off."

The same combative winds should stay strong enough to prevent any tropical development in the Gulf or along the U.S. Atlantic coast over the next several days. However, if those winds were to drop off, it could be a different story.

The historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10. However, because the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain warm well into autumn, many tropical storms and hurricanes typically develop from mid-September through October.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially continues through Nov. 30.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.