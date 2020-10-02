Tropical Depression 25 to worsen ongoing flooding in southeastern Mexico
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 2, 2020 12:22 PM
After waves of heavy rain already doused parts of the Yucatan Peninsula, more rain is on the way in the form of at least one organized tropical system.
A stalled front, stretching from southern Florida to the Bay of Campeche, brought tremendous flooding across parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Mexico enough rain to flood the streets in Tabasco.
Now, in addition to the front, a gyre churning over Central America will help to add more moisture to the region. Combined with the right atmospheric conditions, these factors helped Tropical Depression 25 to form late Friday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
Before becoming a depression early on Friday morning, the tropical feature was already churning over near the Bay of Honduras and showing signs of future development.
AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski noted that the "large banding cloud features and intense thunderstorm development" over the region is a signature sign of more tropical organization.
This continued organization is expected into the weekend and may lead to Tropical Storm Gamma by early next week.
Whether or not this tropical depression becomes the next named tropical system of the record-breaking 2020 tropical season or not, the rain from this slow-moving system will be a major impact.
While the final track of Tropical Depression 25 is still somewhat uncertain next week with several scenarios still in play, "any track the system takes will bring torrential rainfall and the risk of flooding and mudslides to the area from southeastern Mexico to Belize, northern Guatemala and northern Honduras," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Residents across the Yucatan Peninsula and northern Belize especially can expect widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) through early next week. Even more rainfall is possible if the tropical system stalls on the northwestern side of the Yucatan after Monday.
It is not out of the question that over 200 mm (8 inches) of rain could be observed in some locations on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Gusty winds are likely to accompany the system as well. Should the depression reach tropical storm strength, the wind gusts across the region will increase and could reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 105 km/h (65 mph) on windward-facing coastlines.
In addition to Tropical Depression 25, there could be even more tropical activity in the western Caribbean in the coming week.
Even without another organized tropical feature, the tropical wave will bring another round of heavy rainfall to parts of the northwestern Caribbean Sea that have already been hit so hard. It will not take a lot of additional rain for flooding to once again be a concern for parts of the Yucatan next week.
If this second system were also able to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be given the name Delta and be only the second Tropical Storm Delta in the history of the Atlantic Basin.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
