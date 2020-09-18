Oregon fire survivors capture 'unimaginable' damage on video

After thousands in the area were forced to evacuate from a fire that ripped through the town of Talent, Oregon, lives of the residents were "put on pause" from the devastation that cost many their homes.

8 must haves for your car's emergency supply kit

You never know when an emergency will happen, but you can plan for one ahead of time. Here are eight must-haves for your car's emergency supply kit.

AccuWeather School: What would the beach look like without humans?

Picture your last vacation to the beach. Were there homes, resorts or a boardwalk lining the ocean? That is the case at many beaches, but let’s visit one beach where nature has taken back over.