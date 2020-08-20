Strengthening Caribbean tropical system to eye Mexico, then US
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 21, 2020 12:22 PM
Upon reaching tropical storm status, both Laura and Marco could strengthen further into hurricanes.
Tropical depression 14 was nearing tropical-storm status while spinning just northeast of Honduras on Friday morning. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco over the warm Caribbean waters before it heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Saturday.
Forecasters warn that residents along the western Gulf Coast of the U.S. should keep a close eye on the system's strength and forecast track and make storm preparations now.
Louisiana Gov. John Edwards tweeted late Thursday that officials are monitoring two systems that could enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week and urged residents to gather a plan and consider adding items to guard against the coronavirus pandemic to storm kits. "I want to urge everyone to prepare for whatever may come and to get a game plan," Edwards said.
Hurricane hunter aircraft found that the Caribbean depression's winds were still just below tropical-storm strength on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. When winds increase to 39 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will name the disturbance Marco, the next tropical storm name on the list for the 2020 season.
Tropical Depression 14 was spinning just off the northeastern coast of Honduras on Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020. The system is expected to strengthening as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. (AccuWeather)
A tropical storm warning is in effect along the coast of Honduras, the country’s Bay Islands and along a portion of the Nicaraguan coast. A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch have been posted for the Mexico coastline from Punta Herrero to Cancun.
"Tropical Depression 14 is in a very favorable environment for continued strengthening right up until landfall in the eastern Yucatan Saturday evening," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski, adding that very warm waters and wind patterns will remain conducive for further intensification.
The system is likely to become the tenth storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin when it becomes Marco. The storm to beat is Hurricane Maria from the 2005 season, and that storm wasn't given the name Maria until Sept. 2. This would be the second Atlantic record set late this week, as Laura claimed the title for the earliest L-named storm on record when it was developed at 9:00 a.m. EDT Friday. The system was located just east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to spread from the northern coast of Honduras across far northeastern Belize and into the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula as the storm heads northwest into this weekend.
Through this weekend a large swath of rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) is expected from northern Honduras across the Yucatan. Heavier totals are expected near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun, where 2-4 inches (25-50 mm) is expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The mountainous portions of the region will be particularly susceptible to some of the highest rainfall totals. With a lot of rain in just a bit of time, the ground will become saturated and unstable quite quickly, leading to the risk for mudslides.
As the system strengthens in the Gulf, heavier rainfall totals are expected to occur in the southern US, with a swath of 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches of rain anticipated from coastal southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas.
Damaging winds are also expected, especially in exposed windward locations like coastal areas around and north of the center of the storm. These areas are most likely to be impacted by destructive onshore winds. Should the storm remain stronger, these areas could also experience coastal flooding.
With these anticipated impacts from rain and wind, this system will be less than one for the Yucatan Peninsula on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes, a six-point scale from less than one to 5 that rates tropical systems based on impacts.
After the system crosses the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend, it is predicted to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the weekend. Once in the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to continue strengthening and could become a hurricane before threatening portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.
The complexity of the weather pattern over North America and the Gulf of Mexico means the final track of this tropical system early next week as it heads toward the U.S. is still somewhat uncertain.
"A dip in the jet stream over the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend and the expectation of Tropical Storm Laura to strengthen and move into the Gulf early next week as well make the forecast for both of these systems a bit more difficult," Kottlowski said.
The circulations of both systems could interact with each other, altering their respective tracks and intensities, as they draw closer in proximity.
"Whichever storm becomes stronger faster is likely to win out and remain the stronger storm as they enter the Gulf of Mexico, while the other one weakens," Kottlowski explained. "It is unlikely that we actually see two hurricanes make landfall in that close proximity and near the same time."
However, forecasters say that residents all along the Gulf Coast should prepare for hurricane impacts. Even if the systems never reaches hurricane strength, hurricane-force wind gusts and significant flooding will remain threats.
At this point, the greatest impacts from rain, wind and storm surge flooding are expected to be along and near southeastern Texas and the Louisiana coastline.
And storm after storm could keep on coming as waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa, according to Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active. AccuWeather meteorologists upped their forecast for the number of tropical storms in late July, with up to 24 now predicted and up to 11 hurricanes projected for the season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Strengthening Caribbean tropical system to eye Mexico, then US
By Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 21, 2020 12:22 PM
Upon reaching tropical storm status, both Laura and Marco could strengthen further into hurricanes.
Tropical depression 14 was nearing tropical-storm status while spinning just northeast of Honduras on Friday morning. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco over the warm Caribbean waters before it heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Saturday.
Forecasters warn that residents along the western Gulf Coast of the U.S. should keep a close eye on the system's strength and forecast track and make storm preparations now.
Louisiana Gov. John Edwards tweeted late Thursday that officials are monitoring two systems that could enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week and urged residents to gather a plan and consider adding items to guard against the coronavirus pandemic to storm kits. "I want to urge everyone to prepare for whatever may come and to get a game plan," Edwards said.
Hurricane hunter aircraft found that the Caribbean depression's winds were still just below tropical-storm strength on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. When winds increase to 39 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will name the disturbance Marco, the next tropical storm name on the list for the 2020 season.
Tropical Depression 14 was spinning just off the northeastern coast of Honduras on Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020. The system is expected to strengthening as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. (AccuWeather)
A tropical storm warning is in effect along the coast of Honduras, the country’s Bay Islands and along a portion of the Nicaraguan coast. A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch have been posted for the Mexico coastline from Punta Herrero to Cancun.
"Tropical Depression 14 is in a very favorable environment for continued strengthening right up until landfall in the eastern Yucatan Saturday evening," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski, adding that very warm waters and wind patterns will remain conducive for further intensification.
The system is likely to become the tenth storm in 2020 to go down in the record books for the basin when it becomes Marco. The storm to beat is Hurricane Maria from the 2005 season, and that storm wasn't given the name Maria until Sept. 2. This would be the second Atlantic record set late this week, as Laura claimed the title for the earliest L-named storm on record when it was developed at 9:00 a.m. EDT Friday. The system was located just east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to spread from the northern coast of Honduras across far northeastern Belize and into the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula as the storm heads northwest into this weekend.
Through this weekend a large swath of rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) is expected from northern Honduras across the Yucatan. Heavier totals are expected near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun, where 2-4 inches (25-50 mm) is expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The mountainous portions of the region will be particularly susceptible to some of the highest rainfall totals. With a lot of rain in just a bit of time, the ground will become saturated and unstable quite quickly, leading to the risk for mudslides.
As the system strengthens in the Gulf, heavier rainfall totals are expected to occur in the southern US, with a swath of 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches of rain anticipated from coastal southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas.
Damaging winds are also expected, especially in exposed windward locations like coastal areas around and north of the center of the storm. These areas are most likely to be impacted by destructive onshore winds. Should the storm remain stronger, these areas could also experience coastal flooding.
With these anticipated impacts from rain and wind, this system will be less than one for the Yucatan Peninsula on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes, a six-point scale from less than one to 5 that rates tropical systems based on impacts.
After the system crosses the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend, it is predicted to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the weekend. Once in the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to continue strengthening and could become a hurricane before threatening portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.
The complexity of the weather pattern over North America and the Gulf of Mexico means the final track of this tropical system early next week as it heads toward the U.S. is still somewhat uncertain.
"A dip in the jet stream over the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend and the expectation of Tropical Storm Laura to strengthen and move into the Gulf early next week as well make the forecast for both of these systems a bit more difficult," Kottlowski said.
The circulations of both systems could interact with each other, altering their respective tracks and intensities, as they draw closer in proximity.
"Whichever storm becomes stronger faster is likely to win out and remain the stronger storm as they enter the Gulf of Mexico, while the other one weakens," Kottlowski explained. "It is unlikely that we actually see two hurricanes make landfall in that close proximity and near the same time."
However, forecasters say that residents all along the Gulf Coast should prepare for hurricane impacts. Even if the systems never reaches hurricane strength, hurricane-force wind gusts and significant flooding will remain threats.
At this point, the greatest impacts from rain, wind and storm surge flooding are expected to be along and near southeastern Texas and the Louisiana coastline.
Related:
And storm after storm could keep on coming as waves continue to emerge off the coast of Africa, according to Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. The heart of the 2020 hurricane season, which is just getting underway, is expected to be extremely active. AccuWeather meteorologists upped their forecast for the number of tropical storms in late July, with up to 24 now predicted and up to 11 hurricanes projected for the season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo