Tropical Storm Laura shatters record, sets course toward US

Newly-formed Laura could soon be joined by Marco, and both could make landfall in the southern U.S. just one day apart.

At least 3 dead as wildfires explode in size, displacing thousands of Californians

Even though most evacuation orders have been lifted for one of the hardest hit areas of the LNU Lightning Complex, authorities estimate 30,000 people from the area are still displaced.

'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years

Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.