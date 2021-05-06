Already?! Potential pre-season tropical cyclone brewing
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 6, 2021 2:40 PM EDT
The first tropical system of 2021 in the Western Hemisphere could develop by early next week, before hurricane season officially gets underway.
The Atlantic tropical season officially begins on June 1, but the East Pacific tropical season begins half a month earlier on May 15. Earlier this year, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) began considering if the Atlantic Hurricane season should also begin on May 15, given the number of early-season storms in recent years.
Arthur and Bertha both formed ahead of the official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic last year. Prior to that, two storms had also developed in the basin before June 1 in 2016, with Hurricane Alex developing in January and Tropical Storm Bonnie forming in late May.
This year, AccuWeather meteorologists are already keeping a close eye on an area of the Pacific Ocean south of Mexico, where they say tropical development may be possible over the coming days.
"A disorganized area of low pressure has been noted a few hundred miles south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, allowing for thunderstorms to cluster and bubble up over the anomalously warm water for this time of year," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk. The average water temperature in the region is currently around 89 F (32 C).
Two of the main environmental ingredients necessary for a tropical system to form are warm water and the absence of wind shear, or disruptive winds in the atmosphere. Typically, meteorologists consider 80 degrees Fahrenheit a critical temperature threshold for tropical development or the level needed to sustain a tropical storm.
Houk explains that both of these factors will be present over the region through Monday, making the development of a tropical depression possible. The chance of tropical depression development is only around 10%, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The winds high up in the atmosphere are forecast to steer any cyclone that may develop to the west, which would direct the system away from Central America and Mexico. Still, shipping interests in the region should keep watch over this feature into next week.
Should a tropical depression develop and strengthen, and produce sustained winds of 39 mph, it would become a tropical storm and the first named storm of the season. In that case, the NHC would give it the first name on the designated list for the East Pacific for the 2021 hurricane season, which is Andre.
If a named storm develops on Sunday, it would tie a record for the earliest storm to develop in the basin, and if it brews sooner, it could set a new record. The earliest start on record to the Eastern Pacific hurricane season was on May 9, 2017, when a tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Adrian just a few hours after first forming. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average date for the first named storm of the season in the East Pacific is June 10.
The convention of naming tropical storms dates back to 1979, but now the process consists of six lists of names, which are rotated through each calendar year. For the East Pacific lists, a name beginning with each letter of the alphabet except for Q is utilized.
The list being used for the 2021 East Pacific season was last used in 2015. The 2015 East Pacific tropical season was particularly active, consisting of a record-high of 31 depressions, as well as 26 named tropical storms and a record-tying 16 hurricanes. The season also produced a record of 11 major hurricanes, which still stands as the most one season has generated to this day.
The season's most intense storm was Hurricane Patricia which, at its peak, reached Category 5 strength with winds of 215 mph (345 km/h) and a central pressure of 25.75 inches Mercury (872 millibars), becoming the strongest storm ever in the Western Hemisphere. The name was officially retired by the World Meteorological Organization at the end of the season.
Conversely, last season, it took until the end of May for the first named storm to develop in the East Pacific Ocean Basin.
Amanda became the first tropical storm of the season on May 31, drifting northward while bringing heavy, tropical downpours to parts of central America and southern Mexico.
The above satellite image shows Tropical Storm Amanda at peak strength while it made landfall on May 31, 2020 in Guatemala. (CIRA/RAMMB)
While Amanda dissipated quite quickly over the mountainous terrain of the region, the lingering circulation from the storm formed Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche just two days later on June 2. Cristobal went on to travel north through the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on June 7.
Cristobal was the earliest third-named tropical storm to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean, setting one of many records from the historic 2020 hurricane season in the basin.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
