Next tropical storm may take shape near Southeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 8, 2021 1:15 PM EDT
As Larry remains well away from the U.S., AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor the potential for development closer to home.
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to hone in on the southeastern United States coastline where the next organized tropical system could take shape. The new tropical system could form anywhere from the waters of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico to off the coast of Georgia by the end of the week.
Forecasters have been monitoring this part of the Atlantic basin since late August for this particular system, and the National Hurricane Center has dubbed this area of interest as Invest 91L. The cluster of showers and thunderstorms was over the central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, and some very weak banding was trying to develop.
Due to the potential tropical depression or storm's proximity to land, damaging winds are not expected to be a substantial threat. There is also the chance that the system will become subtropical in nature where both tropical and non-tropical characteristics are present.
Even if a tropical depression or storm does not form, a plume of moisture associated with the feature will continue to contribute to drenching showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern U.S. into Friday. Downpours can be intense and persistent enough to bring 3-6 inches of rain and flash flooding to some communities into the end of the week. More widespread rainfall amounts will be on the order of 1-2 inches.
Flooding downpours may hit metro areas around Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, into Friday.
Fortunately, the bulk of the downpours will focus east of areas in Louisiana that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ida in late August. More than 300,000 utility customers remained without power in southeastern Louisiana as of Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
Portions of northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina were hit with torrential downpours that triggered localized flash flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These downpours were due in part to tropical moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico and the proximity of an old stalled frontal zone.
Due to the area of disturbed weather over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, seas and surf can be rough, especially in the proximity of thunderstorms into Thursday evening.
Wind shear has been and will continue to be the major deterrent for further organization of a mass of showers and thunderstorms that has been brewing over the Gulf of Mexico since Labor Day weekend.
In this case, the shear is a zone of strong southwesterly winds in the middle layer of the atmosphere. Tropical systems tend to form when winds aloft are relatively calm, but some tropical systems are able to overcome wind shear and, in certain situations especially when the movement of a tropical system parallels the direction of strong winds, organization and strengthening can occur.
This image, captured on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021, shows a mass of clouds, showers and thunderstorms over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and part of the southeastern United States. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
"The center of this mass of moisture was over some of the deepest warm water of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, and that might assist in development in the short term," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Water temperatures in part of the central Gulf of Mexico were in the middle to upper 80s F, and the warm waters extended to the depths of the Gulf. When water temperatures are 78 degrees or warmer, conditions are considered to be favorable for tropical development. When the water is warm through a deep layer, it is less likely to be cooled from the churning winds on the surface.
Since the air is forecast to remain very moist over land in the path where a weak center of circulation may drift, the risk that a tropical depression could form may continue not only over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico into Wednesday evening but also over land which includes over northern Florida and southern Georgia on Thursday, Kottlowski explained.
"Once the system moves off the Atlantic coast, it could wrap up further and perhaps to the point where a tropical storm takes shape," Kottlowski said. The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2021 season is Mindy.
"That system will have increasing wind shear to contend with along its path from the northern Gulf to the western Atlantic, but despite that, it could take advantage of rising air created by the wind shear and become better organized and strengthen," Kottlowski said.
Dry air is forecast to sweep in across the Southeastern states from Friday into this weekend.
Steering breezes are forecast to guide this feature out into the western Atlantic over the weekend, where it would be a diminishing threat to the U.S.
Elsewhere, in the Atlantic, Larry will remain the strongest tropical system on the maps into Friday night, prior to a close encounter or landfall on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.
A new threat may arise in waters near Mexico and Central America from this weekend into early next week, but the momentum from the trade winds may keep the system too close to land -- a factor that could limit the potential for it to develop further. Winds could also continue to push it westward over the continent.
There is a low risk of development expected in the western Gulf into early next week, but there will be a better chance for tropical development after the system moves over land and into the Pacific later next week, Kottlowski explained.
Farther to the east over the Atlantic, tropical waves will continue to push westward from Africa. There is a chance a more robust wave in the train catches on and slowly develops this weekend to early next week in the vicinity of the Cabo Verde Islands, which are located off the west coast of Africa.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has spawned 12 tropical storms, of which five have gone on to strengthen into hurricanes. Three of those hurricanes became major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).
With the peak of hurricane season only near the halfway point (Sept. 10), plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are foreseen this year as 2021 remains on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
