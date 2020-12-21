New tropical threat brews as storm leaves 12 dead in Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 22, 2020 5:41 AM EST
This time-lapse video captured from Mauna Kea, Hawaii, shows the distant eruption of Kilauea on Dec. 20. The eruption glows, illuminating the night sky making it look like the approach of dawn.
Following a month-long period of relative calm in the West Pacific Ocean basin, tropical activity has bubbled to life once again.
On Friday night, an area of disturbed weather was designated as a tropical depression by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) while it impacted the southern Philippines.
The system, known as Tropical Depression Vicky in the Philippines, brought torrential rain to portions of Mindanao and Visayas on Friday. This torrential rain triggered several landslides in the province of Leyte. One of these landslides occurred in the Municipality of Mahaplag, and took the lives of two people, CNN Philippines reported.
On Tuesday, a landslide at a mining pit in Cebu province in the central Philippines killed four, with six other still missing. The mining company said heavy rain was the cause of the landslide.
Former Tropical Storm Krovanh churning to the south of Vietnam on Tuesday afternoon, local time. RAMMB/CIRA
Elsewhere, three people died of drowning in Surigao Del Sur, Governor Alexander Pimentel confirmed. As of Tuesday afternoon, local time, the death toll had risen to 12 across the Philippines.
On Monday morning, an estimated 110.4 million Philippine Pesos (over $225,000 USD) of infrastructure damage was reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Additionally, an estimated 10.5 million Philippine Pesos worth of damage was done to agriculture of the region.
The depression strengthened to a tropical storm on Sunday morning, and was given the internationally recognized name Krovanh by the JMA. However, by midday on Monday, the storm lost wind strength and regressed to a tropical depression in the middle of the South China Sea.
Even without tropical-storm-force winds, tropical rainfall is likely to follow the tropical feature as it moves westward over the next 48 hours. This heavy rain could clip southern Vietnam and last into Wednesday.
As one tropical threat wanes, another tropical system could develop near the Philippines closer to the end of December.
A tropical wave is forecast to reach the eastern shores of the southern Philippines around Friday, Christmas Day, bringing with it a dose of tropical downpours.
Parts of the southern and central Philippines recently inflicted with heavy rain from Krovanh (Vicky) may once again receive a bout of heavy rainfall from Friday to Sunday.
As the wave crosses the Philippines and emerges over the waters of the Sulu Sea and South China Sea, conditions look more favorable for the tropical wave to strengthen into a tropical depression, or perhaps a tropical storm before the end of 2020.
The West Pacific Ocean basin has enjoyed an extended period of calm since the middle of November. The last impactful system to churn in the basin was the damaging and deadly Typhoon Vamco from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15. Vamco brought heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand during its lifetime. Typhoon Vamco ultimately led to $440 million USD worth of damages and took more than 100 lives.
The 2020 West Pacific tropical season has been about average in terms of total numbers of named systems at 25, and impacts from several dangerous storms have led to unimaginable damage for many.
All but one named tropical system that formed in the West Pacific Ocean basin during the months of October and November impacted the Philippines or Vietnam, including several typhoons. Ten storms have strengthened enough to earn typhoon status this season, with 25 named systems overall.
The West Pacific Ocean basin is not the only basin where tropical activity is ramping up through next week. A brewing tropical cyclone may take aim at Madagascar this weekend.
