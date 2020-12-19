Yet another round of gusty winds and drenching rain to target Europe
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 19, 2020 12:31 PM EST
More than 1,000 vehicles were left stranded on this snowy highway in Niigata, Japan, on Dec. 17. Two days of heavy snowfall forced road closures in the area.
A quick-hitting storm system will track across the northeast Atlantic Ocean to end the weekend and take aim at portions of the European continent.
"This storm system will strengthen as it moves across southern parts of the United Kingdom on Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
As this storm system approaches Sunday evening, winds will begin to increase in intensity across southern portions of the United Kingdom and northern France. The strongest winds will shift into gear by early Sunday night.
Wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) will stretch across southwestern England, extreme southern Wales and northeastern France Sunday night. By sunrise Monday, the strongest wind gusts will overspread all of southern England along with a majority of the northern coast of France.
Cities like London, England, and Cardiff, Wales, may narrowly avoid the worst of the winds overnight Sunday, but will still likely experience breezy conditions Sunday night through Monday night.
"Strong winds will spread across the remainder of the northern coast of France into coastal Belgium and the Netherlands on Monday," Douty said.
During the day Monday will be the windiest period of time of the event for locations like Dunkirk, France, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.
"The highest wind gusts from this storm are likely to occur along immediate coastal areas with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 105 km/h (65 mph)," Douty added.
Winds of this magnitude can lead to tree damage and localized power outages in addition to coastal flooding for exposed coastal regions.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Along with the threat for damaging winds, this quick-hitting storm system will also unleash locally flooding rainfall early Sunday night into Monday.
A brief period of moderate to heavy rain will arrive across southwestern England and northwestern France Sunday night and transition eastward across the rest of southern England and northern France by early Monday morning.
"Rain totaling 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) will fall along the southern coast of England and northwest France Sunday night into early Monday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mm (3 inches)," Douty said.
This amount of rainfall in a relatively short period of time can lead to ponding of water on roadways and road closures in addition to localized flash flooding concerns. Motorists are encourage to never attempt to forge flooded roadways.
Active weather is expected to continue across the United Kingdom and portions of Europe as another area of low pressure can bring rain closer to the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Yet another round of gusty winds and drenching rain to target Europe
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 19, 2020 12:31 PM EST
More than 1,000 vehicles were left stranded on this snowy highway in Niigata, Japan, on Dec. 17. Two days of heavy snowfall forced road closures in the area.
A quick-hitting storm system will track across the northeast Atlantic Ocean to end the weekend and take aim at portions of the European continent.
"This storm system will strengthen as it moves across southern parts of the United Kingdom on Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
As this storm system approaches Sunday evening, winds will begin to increase in intensity across southern portions of the United Kingdom and northern France. The strongest winds will shift into gear by early Sunday night.
Wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) will stretch across southwestern England, extreme southern Wales and northeastern France Sunday night. By sunrise Monday, the strongest wind gusts will overspread all of southern England along with a majority of the northern coast of France.
Cities like London, England, and Cardiff, Wales, may narrowly avoid the worst of the winds overnight Sunday, but will still likely experience breezy conditions Sunday night through Monday night.
"Strong winds will spread across the remainder of the northern coast of France into coastal Belgium and the Netherlands on Monday," Douty said.
During the day Monday will be the windiest period of time of the event for locations like Dunkirk, France, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.
"The highest wind gusts from this storm are likely to occur along immediate coastal areas with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 105 km/h (65 mph)," Douty added.
Winds of this magnitude can lead to tree damage and localized power outages in addition to coastal flooding for exposed coastal regions.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Along with the threat for damaging winds, this quick-hitting storm system will also unleash locally flooding rainfall early Sunday night into Monday.
A brief period of moderate to heavy rain will arrive across southwestern England and northwestern France Sunday night and transition eastward across the rest of southern England and northern France by early Monday morning.
"Rain totaling 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) will fall along the southern coast of England and northwest France Sunday night into early Monday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mm (3 inches)," Douty said.
This amount of rainfall in a relatively short period of time can lead to ponding of water on roadways and road closures in addition to localized flash flooding concerns. Motorists are encourage to never attempt to forge flooded roadways.
Related:
Active weather is expected to continue across the United Kingdom and portions of Europe as another area of low pressure can bring rain closer to the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo