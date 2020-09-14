Tropic Isles condominiums are seen after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Orange Beach, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Storm damage cleanup continues along the Alabama coast Thursday morning, and Tony Kennon, the mayor of Orange Beach, Alabama, said damage assessments in the town have been slow due to the sheer amount of water left behind by Sally. Kennon, in a video shared to the city's Facebook page, said the impacts in the city were "probably worse than Ivan," the last hurricane to make landfall on the Alabama coast back in 2004. Like Sally, Ivan made landfall near Gulf Shores, but Ivan hit the coast as a Category 3 major hurricane, while Sally hit as a strong Category 2 storm, just under major hurricane status. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramla was in Orange Beach Wednesday and captured footage of widespread damage around the town, including boats lifted onto roadways and a boardwalk that was ripped apart.

At least one person was killed in Orange Beach as a result of the storm and another person was reported missing, according to The Associated Press. Below is a video of Sally's ferocious winds and pounding surf early Wednesday morning as it made landfall in nearby Gulf Shores, roughly 10 miles west of Orange Beach.