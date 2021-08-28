Ida isn’t just a worry for the Gulf Coast. Farther north in Tennessee, officials from the state’s Emergency Management Agency are warning that the system could trigger immense flooding in the state, including the same areas that are still reeling from last week’s tragic flooding. As the central portions of the state have hardly begun addressing the devastation wrought by the immense flooding of Trace Creek in Waverley, Tennessee, the still-potent Ida is forecast to impact the west and middle portions of the state on Monday evening.

"It absolutely is a big blip on our radar. we're watching it, we're preparing for it. It's not going to change our plans here for Middle Tennessee, but we want everyone to be prepared," FEMA Spokesperson Darrell Habisch said on Saturday. "Listen to your local emergency managers, listen to your mayors and the county and find out exactly what's coming."