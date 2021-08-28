President Joe Biden met with officials from FEMA this afternoon and delivered remarks from the agency's headquarters shortly after, promising the impacted residents of Louisiana that the U.S. would use its "full might" for rescue and recovery efforts as Ida passes. Biden added that he's been around for plenty of hurricanes and he can't recall another storm that has been met with as much preparation.

“The most important thing I can say right now is that everyone should listen to the instructions from local and state officials, just how dangerous this is and take it seriously," Biden said. "It's not just the coast, it’s not just New Orleans, it’s the north as well. The rainfall is expected to be exceedingly high.”

For more of Biden's comments, watch the video below: