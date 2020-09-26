Blasts of chilly air may make it feel more like the lead up to Thanksgiving, rather than Halloween, leaving millions dizzy with weather whiplash. Cool air will spill east too, but with less punch.

Plus, where are some good spots to witness nature’s fall splendor? And how a tropical storm this summer has impacted the leaves on some trees this fall.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that another round of tropical activity is likely to return October, despite the current, and brief, break in tropical systems across the Atlantic Ocean Basin.