Hurricane Isaias barreling toward the Bahamas and Florida

The storm grew in strength but shrank in overall size as it moved to the northwest on Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say Florida is not the only state that could face impacts from the storm.

Tropical Atlantic could turn 'hyperactive' as peak of hurricane season looms

After a frenetic start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics could kick into an even higher gear -- and AccuWeather's chief hurricane expert warned that one area in particular should remain "very vigilant."

Isaias slams Puerto Rico en route to US, harkens memories of Maria

With heavy rain triggering flash floods and landslides, the damage dealt to Puerto Rico has struck many areas that are still recovering from 2017's nightmare.