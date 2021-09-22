Developing tropical storm could pack a punch
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 22, 2021 1:18 PM EDT
The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing the end of its list of storm names, and with a new area of development in focus, the next named storm could come this week.
A tropical wave, dubbed Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center, gathering strength over the open waters of the central Atlantic is showing signs of becoming the 18th tropical depression and next tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
AccuWeather forecasters say there is a range of possibilities as to where the developing tropical threat may track across the basin, but they urge interests from Bermuda to the Bahamas, the East Coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada to monitor the system for potential impact.
This tropical rainstorm was located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving westward at 10-15 mph on Wednesday. Winds of 30-35 mph with higher gusts were estimated by AccuWeather meteorologists within some of the thunderstorms associated with the system.
"Even though the system was still lacking a significant circulation in the lowest part of the atmosphere, there was some noticeable spin at mid-levels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said, adding that there is potential for that spin to transfer down to the surface, which would allow a tropical depression or storm to take shape. The system will be given a name when its maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph or greater. The next name on the 2021 list is Sam.
A tropical rainstorm, designated as Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center, was captured on satellite over the central Atlantic (middle of image) Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Satellite photos on Wednesday indicated that high, wispy clouds were present over the top of the system, which is an indication that thunderstorms associated with the tropical rainstorm have plenty of opportunities to strengthen.
Further development into a depression or named storm could take place anytime between later Wednesday and Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
"Gradual organization and strengthening of this system are expected, and that could allow the feature to track near the Leeward Islands as a tropical storm or hurricane during the middle or latter part of next week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
There are factors present in the atmosphere around the tropical rainstorm that can both cause and inhibit strengthening. Wind shear around the system is on the weak side, which could help the feature to strengthen. But dry air and dust were surrounding the tropical rainstorm at midweek which may limit strengthening to some extent during the next couple of days.
AccuWeather forecasters say the strength of the system may help to dictate where it ultimately tracks.
"As long as the system does not ramp up quickly to a strong tropical storm or hurricane, it is more likely to be carried westward by the trade winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
On the other hand, if the tropical system were to strengthen over the open ocean, then it may be more prone to turning northward due to the physical forces exerted by the rotation of the Earth.
The track of the tropical system beyond it passing near the northern islands of the Caribbean is less certain. One scenario would allow the system to turn northward as westerly winds strengthen near North America. In that case, it may become a direct concern for Bermuda or perhaps Atlantic Canada during early October.
However, there is potential for the system to continue to track to the west as it nears the islands of the northern Caribbean and the Bahamas. In that scenario, it could wander close to the East Coast of the U.S.
Sam is only one of four names left on the designated list for the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Teresa, Victor and Wanda will be the only names remaining on the list once Sam is named.
Once these names have been used, and that is likely to happen this season, a supplemental list of tropical storm names, prepared by the World Meteorological Organization, will be utilized. This list will replace the Greek Alphabet, which was used to name storms during the hyperactive 2020 and 2005 hurricane seasons.
Sam could form soon enough to join tropical depressions Peter and Rose, both of which are moving over the central Atlantic. Neither of these systems is likely to be a threat to land, and either or both could soon dissipate.
In addition to tropical depressions Peter and Rose over the central Atlantic, there is the potential for Odette, a storm that first formed off the East Coast, to regenerate over the open waters of the Atlantic.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Odette has a better than 50/50 chance of regaining tropical storm status, although due to dry air that has infiltrated this strengthening circulation, it would likely be subtropical in nature," Adkins said. A subtropical storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Even if it does develop further, it will meander around the North Atlantic and could even loop around in the coming days.
Supplemental names for Atlantic tropical storms, should the original list be exhausted.
Hurricane season is still far from over, with more than two months left. AccuWeather's tropical weather team is expecting up to 25 named storms this season, which officially ends Nov. 30.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Developing tropical storm could pack a punch
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 22, 2021 1:18 PM EDT
The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing the end of its list of storm names, and with a new area of development in focus, the next named storm could come this week.
A tropical wave, dubbed Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center, gathering strength over the open waters of the central Atlantic is showing signs of becoming the 18th tropical depression and next tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
AccuWeather forecasters say there is a range of possibilities as to where the developing tropical threat may track across the basin, but they urge interests from Bermuda to the Bahamas, the East Coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada to monitor the system for potential impact.
This tropical rainstorm was located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving westward at 10-15 mph on Wednesday. Winds of 30-35 mph with higher gusts were estimated by AccuWeather meteorologists within some of the thunderstorms associated with the system.
"Even though the system was still lacking a significant circulation in the lowest part of the atmosphere, there was some noticeable spin at mid-levels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said, adding that there is potential for that spin to transfer down to the surface, which would allow a tropical depression or storm to take shape. The system will be given a name when its maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph or greater. The next name on the 2021 list is Sam.
A tropical rainstorm, designated as Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center, was captured on satellite over the central Atlantic (middle of image) Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Satellite photos on Wednesday indicated that high, wispy clouds were present over the top of the system, which is an indication that thunderstorms associated with the tropical rainstorm have plenty of opportunities to strengthen.
Further development into a depression or named storm could take place anytime between later Wednesday and Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
"Gradual organization and strengthening of this system are expected, and that could allow the feature to track near the Leeward Islands as a tropical storm or hurricane during the middle or latter part of next week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
There are factors present in the atmosphere around the tropical rainstorm that can both cause and inhibit strengthening. Wind shear around the system is on the weak side, which could help the feature to strengthen. But dry air and dust were surrounding the tropical rainstorm at midweek which may limit strengthening to some extent during the next couple of days.
AccuWeather forecasters say the strength of the system may help to dictate where it ultimately tracks.
"As long as the system does not ramp up quickly to a strong tropical storm or hurricane, it is more likely to be carried westward by the trade winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
On the other hand, if the tropical system were to strengthen over the open ocean, then it may be more prone to turning northward due to the physical forces exerted by the rotation of the Earth.
The track of the tropical system beyond it passing near the northern islands of the Caribbean is less certain. One scenario would allow the system to turn northward as westerly winds strengthen near North America. In that case, it may become a direct concern for Bermuda or perhaps Atlantic Canada during early October.
However, there is potential for the system to continue to track to the west as it nears the islands of the northern Caribbean and the Bahamas. In that scenario, it could wander close to the East Coast of the U.S.
Sam is only one of four names left on the designated list for the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Teresa, Victor and Wanda will be the only names remaining on the list once Sam is named.
Once these names have been used, and that is likely to happen this season, a supplemental list of tropical storm names, prepared by the World Meteorological Organization, will be utilized. This list will replace the Greek Alphabet, which was used to name storms during the hyperactive 2020 and 2005 hurricane seasons.
Sam could form soon enough to join tropical depressions Peter and Rose, both of which are moving over the central Atlantic. Neither of these systems is likely to be a threat to land, and either or both could soon dissipate.
In addition to tropical depressions Peter and Rose over the central Atlantic, there is the potential for Odette, a storm that first formed off the East Coast, to regenerate over the open waters of the Atlantic.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Odette has a better than 50/50 chance of regaining tropical storm status, although due to dry air that has infiltrated this strengthening circulation, it would likely be subtropical in nature," Adkins said. A subtropical storm has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Even if it does develop further, it will meander around the North Atlantic and could even loop around in the coming days.
Supplemental names for Atlantic tropical storms, should the original list be exhausted.
Hurricane season is still far from over, with more than two months left. AccuWeather's tropical weather team is expecting up to 25 named storms this season, which officially ends Nov. 30.
More Weather News:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo