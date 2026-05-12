Sudden summer weather on the way for Midwest, East next week

A surge of warmth and humidity will push temperatures into the 80s and near 90°F across parts of the Midwest and East next week, bringing midsummerlike conditions after a cool start to May.

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Another long-awaited surge of warmth is set to arrive in the Midwest and East early next week, accompanied by the highest humidity levels of the year so far. The combination will make it feel more like midsummer for tens of millions.

This spring has brought its share of temperature swings, including rounds of frost and freezes in the Northeast and Upper Midwest, AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

So far this May, temperatures across much of the Midwest and interior Northeast have been 5–10 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average, while only the Florida Peninsula has been well above average.

Some warmer conditions are expected in the Midwest in the short term.

Looking ahead, “a flip in the pattern will bring much warmer conditions to the Midwest and East starting this weekend,” DePodwin said. “This surge of warmth will originate in the southwest U.S., which is experiencing an early-season heat wave.”

As a high pressure system develops over the Southeast, it will gradually shift off the southern Atlantic coast, helping to pump warmer, more humid air into much of the Midwest and East. Highs in the 50s and 60s across the Northeast will be replaced by temperatures in the 80s.

“There has been very little humidity during the few warm spells in the Northeast so far this spring, so dew points in the 60s early next week will be quite noticeable,” DePodwin said. The dew point is the temperature at which air becomes saturated; higher values indicate more noticeable and potentially uncomfortable humidity.

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“In many places across the East, daytime temperatures may reach their highest levels in a month,” DePodwin said. “For example, 90 F is possible as far north as the Philadelphia area by Tuesday.”

In some areas, including the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, the highest temperatures of the year so far could occur early next week.

When combined with surging humidity and strong sunshine, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could approach or exceed 100 degrees for a few hours on two or three days.

For those considering trips to beaches or area lakes during this early warm spell, water temperatures remain low for this time of year. A quick plunge could trigger dangerous muscle cramps or cold-water shock.

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