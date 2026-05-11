Smoke fills Florida sky as Max Road Fire erupts in Everglades

The Max Road Fire is the largest wildfire burning in South Florida and is threatening nearby communities as extreme drought grips most of the state.

Copied

Plumes of smoke darkened the sky over the Florida Everglades as a fast-spreading brush fire ignited on May 10 and burned more than 5,000 acres as of May 11. Fire crews rushed to contain the fires.

New wildfires have ignited across Florida, including one that is threatening neighborhoods near Miami as extreme drought grips large areas of the state.

The Max Road Fire was the largest wildfire burning in South Florida as of Monday morning, having burned 4,800 acres with only 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service. The fire is largely burning within the Everglades but has crept close to residential areas roughly 20 miles northwest of Miami.

"Multiple agencies - including Florida Forest Service, Pembroke Pines, BSO and Miami-Dade - are working in conjunction to ensure that the fire is not a hazard to local communities," the Pembroke Pines Police Department said.

Smoke from the Max Road Fire on May 10, 2026. (Facebook/Pembroke Pines Police Department)

No evacuations are in place, but nearby residents are being urged to monitor the situation closely and be prepared to leave if an order is issued.

"Fire-Rescue has setup along the perimeter of the Holly Lake community to monitor the fire in the event that it approaches Pembroke Pines," the department said.

Firefighters in a residential area near the Max Road Fire on May 10, 2026. (Facebook/Pembroke Pines Police Department)

A second fire has broken out farther south near Homestead. The 172 Ave Fire has burned 210 acres and stood at 30% contained as of Monday morning.

Smoke from both fires could drift over nearby areas, reducing air quality for communities not directly threatened by the flames.

In the hardest-hit areas from South Carolina through southern Georgia and into Florida, we’re talking about exceptional drought, so the numbers are staggering.

Worsening drought is the driving force behind the elevated fire risk. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 82% of Florida is experiencing extreme drought, including the Everglades area where the Max Road Fire ignited.