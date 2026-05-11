1st fatal bear attack since 1998 reported in Glacier National Park

It was the second bear attack in a national park in less than a week and forced closures of nearby trails and campgrounds.

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(Getty Images/John Morrison)

A hiker has died following a bear attack in Glacier National Park, marking the second bear attack at a national park in less than a week.

The victim was identified as Anthony Pollio, 33, of Davie, Florida. Pollio was reported missing Monday, May 5, after failing to return from a solo hike on the Mt. Brown Trail near Lake McDonald Lodge. Search and rescue crews found his body Wednesday, May 6, approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area about 2.5 miles from the trailhead.

"His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter," the National Park Service said in a press release. An investigation is ongoing, and the area where the incident occurred was closed due to public safety concerns.

This is the first fatal bear attack in Glacier National Park since 1998. The last bear injury at the park was reported in August 2025.

It is also the second bear attack in a national park in less than a week. On May 4, two hikers in Yellowstone National Park were attacked by a bear but managed to escape with injuries.

Pollio's death is a sobering reminder of the risks that can accompany backcountry hiking in bear country. The National Park Service recommends hikers carry bear spray, make noise on the trail to avoid surprise encounters and hike in groups when possible.